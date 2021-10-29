PINETOP-LAKESIDE — At age 83, Lakeside resident Mazie Jean Hastings is not slowing down. In fact, she is getting ready to step on the gas pedal as she unearths more motivation in Michael Clinton’s latest book, “ROAR: into the second half of your life (before its too late),” a book not normally read by someone 83.
Then again, Hastings is not your normal 83-year-old. Currently she is a council member for the Town of Pinetop-Lakeside, board president for the Pinetop-Lakeside Senior Center and president of Books for Kids-AZ.
Hastings was an only child. Her father was a salesman and he loved that profession. He sold mortuary supplies, pots and pans out of the trunk of his car and brand new encyclopedias which he read every night. He would pick out a letter and read on a subject before going to sleep. Whatever he read became the family breakfast talk the next morning.
Higher education was important to Hastings’ father because he only completed two years at Kansas University. The family fell on hard times and he had to quit to help out. He wanted his daughter to be valedictorian and she was, at her high school. He stressed the importance of higher education.
“It was his influence that sent me to Berkeley,” said Hastings.
That influence also is the reason she was able to graduate high school at 15 and get her degrees in Library Science and English Literature at an early age. She went on to get her masters in three years and her PhD in six.
She is still learning. She is in the process of taking two courses she discovered through “The Great Courses” catalog. She has a DVD player and is excited to learn about geology and the National Parks.
“It is in home learning for fun that you are not tested on,” said Hastings.
She is also a lover of art — all kinds of art, and has become a frequent flyer at Kittles in Show Low. Though she has many exquisite pieces of art on her walls and on furniture throughout her home, she displays her own creations. She has done fabric wall arts, dip and dot, and has cornered the market on adult coloring books. She has the most amazing collection of sharpened colored pencils in various locations in her house.
She also has a vast array of adult coloring books which adorn her Martha Stewart room which is in another building on her property. It is where she goes to write her short stories and her poetry and to color. She has found coloring to be great therapy and she colors at least 10 minutes every day.
Her mother had wanted to be an artist herself when she was young but was discouraged by a teacher. Yet, at age 70, she took up china porcelain painting and proved herself a worthy artist for two years before she developed Alzheimers.
At the age of 10 Hastings lost her sight. She was diagnosed with Uveitis. She was blind for a year and during that period learned braille. She was in a hospital ward with two other young ladies. One was an eight year old girl who had been burned over 80% of her body and the other an 18-year-old who had her feet cut off in a boating accident — both in great pain.
Cortisone was in its infancy in 1948 and as a research hospital, they decided to try it on Hastings. Within 12 hours she regained her sight — with just that one injection.
The nurse, who had always attended to the young ladies, came in at 4 a.m. to check on Hastings. She said, “It looks like you are looking right at me.”
She said to her, “I am. But, I didn’t know you were so short.”
They also tried the shot on the burn girl and she was relieved of her pain. Then they tried it on the girl who had lost her feet — who had already had 24 surgeries — and she also got relief. She received letters and cards from all over — bags of them — some with money and some with good thoughts and she answered every single one.
“From that, I learned to always send a card,” said Hastings.
Hastings education also took her on an educational career path which started out in libraries with retirement from Cal State University Library. She then worked as a systems analyst for ADP and finally changed careers again, working as an assistant to the CEO of a hospital.
Hastings was married for 38 years and has two children and five grandchildren. Her husband is deceased. She has two cats — Barnes and Mittens. She had Barnes and Noble but Noble died. Mittens is her miracle cat, adopted at Christmas time from the Humane Society. She has no teeth and her tummy hangs from lack of muscle due to having had so many litters. Obviously, Hastings loves animals.
Having found her way to the White Mountains through her partner who had hunted and fished here growing up, they decided to make the Mountain their home. When he became ill and was in Hospice care at their home, the nurse encouraged her to take a coupon and go to the senior center to get out of the house and to eat. She didn’t want to go — not to a senior center. She agreed to take an hour to go and much to her surprise found welcoming people who offered pleasant conversation and good food, and she went over her hour.
Hastings continued that practice even after her partner had died. Ironically, she is now the president of the board and it has become a passion of hers and she and her board are on a fast track to convert it into a place everyone will want to come.
Hastings has a very quiet voice, but make no mistake about it, the girl who could not see “walks softly and carries a big stick.” In her Berkeley days she and others drove all the way to Selma, Alabama, to support Dr. Martin Luther King. She is a past president of the League of Women Voters in Oakland, California and she is an advocate for women’s rights.
The new book she is reading, “ROAR” tells you who she is.
R = Reimagine yourself; O = Own who you are; A = Act on what’s next; and R = Reassess your relationships.
Author Mitch Albom said, “... there are no random acts, that we are all connected. That you can no more separate one life from another than you can separate a breeze from the wind.” That being the case, here in the White Mountains there are people you need to meet and places you need to know about it. And, on the last Friday of each month, I will connect you with some of those as I go ‘Round the Mountain.
