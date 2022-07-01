SNOWFLAKE – The place where Patty Doehr Forst finds herself today is perfectly described in the 1848 song “Simple Gifts,” attributed to Joseph Brackett Jr., a Shaker elder. “‘Tis the gift to be simple, ’tis the gift to be free. ‘Tis the gift to come down where we ought to be, And when we find ourselves in the place just right, ‘Twill be in the valley of love and delight.”
Forst, a true Renaissance woman, is boasting a semi-retired status as a per diem on-call hospice nurse with Hospice Compassus which has placed her “in the valley of love and delight.”
“Hospice, home health — I should have done this years ago. Everything I did was leading up to this,” said Forst.
And, when she says everything, she means it literally.
Her parents always told her, “Be whatever you want; just do a good job of it.”
Born in Rochester, New York, Forst is the oldest of three children and the first grandchild on both sides of the family. She readily admits that she was spoiled.
Her Dad was a migrant manufacturer and her mom had been an executive secretary for one of the companies her dad had worked for, but became a housewife after they married.
Forst’s early aspirations were to be a cowgirl. One Christmas she said she wanted a six shooter, a cowboy hat and a piano with a bench where she could keep her music. She got those things but the piano was a pint size baby grand at that time. It wasn’t until the sixth grade that she really got into music, but when she did, she upgraded to an oak baby grand.
She started reading at the age of 4. Both her parents were avid readers. Her dad liked to read history; her mom, romance novels. She got in trouble for reading – when she was supposed to be sleeping. She would read all night under the covers with a flashlight. When she got her school books, she would read them all as soon as she got them. And, today, she still has a voracious appetite for reading, having at least five books going at a time. She loves non fiction and has been on a kick of late reading about the Second World War.
Her German grandfather, a logger, and his Norwegian wife, a teacher, raised vegetables and had game. They raised a family during the Great Depression and from them, she learned how to garden, cook, sew and quilt.
“I was always fascinated about how they did things from scratch,” said Forst, who replicates that in her own life today.
Following high school, she went to Wisconsin where she stayed for six years before escaping the frigid cold and heading to LA with two suit cases and her son.
She tired of LA but before making her exit in 1979, she went to a hoity-toity wedding next to The Getty and met some fun people. They told her she could not leave Cali until she had seen Aguanga. Off she went and the idyllic rural desert town of about 50 people kept her in California.
She did some bartending, waitressing and ran a little cafe. She also met her husband Willie in Aguanga. She also worked as a graphic designer, magazine publisher, photographer and trained people at a newspaper how to proof. But, it was her involvement with the volunteer fire department that led her to get her EMT, fire and EMS.
“I decided I liked the medical most, rather than beating a fire out with a shovel,” said Forst.
That led to nursing school, first an associate’s, then a bachelor’s and half a master’s. She loved it, but working in the ER her passion for teaching a person to take care of themselves so they could heal, or if not, then how to enjoy the time they have left, was hard to accomplish, yet she managed with the snippets of moments she did have to influence patients.
When her husband retired, they scouted out a number of places and ironically, a man her husband had worked with in he past was in Snowflake. He made it clear that if a property was labeled as easy access, it meant four wheel drive. They looked at Springerville and Pinetop but she wanted a garden, so Snowflake it was. That was 2015.
Their Wind Song Ranch has a bountiful garden, two horses and a donkey and innumerable chickens of all kinds. And those gardens she wanted came about with two years of tilling and horse manure.
She worked for Summit Healthcare until retiring at the end of 2019. Not only is she missed as a nurse, but co-workers are still talking about missing her from-scratch culinary treats they were the recipients of — bread, rolls, scones, cookies, pies, cakes and savory foods. She has been compiling recipes for 15 years and plans on publishing a cookbook, in print and electronically.
Another one of her passions is making mohair cinches. She took a class from a Wisconsin friend who held a mohair cinch clinic in Benson. She said she took to it like a duck to water and now she has a thriving business which she operates out of her She Shed at the ranch.
Though she was not without retirement projects, after 30 years in health care, she missed it. She took a Hospice position where they created a job as an ER/Trauma/Education on call position for her. Unfortunately there was no backup and that circumstance sent her back to retirement. But, when SSI told her they had overpaid her and future payments would be withheld for a year, she came out of retirement. She had a short stent at a skilled nursing facility which was not for her, but Hospice Compassus offered her a position and has created the per diem on-call position which she had loved, but with backup, and it is hers.
“Hospice Compassus is amazing,” said Forst. “They are physician led and their philosophy is based on doing the very best for the patient and family and employees.”
Forst said her Dad always told her, “If I am not happy in a job I will find something that makes me happy.” It appears she took his advice.
Author Mitch Albom said, “... there are no random acts, that we are all connected. That you can no more separate one life from another than you can separate a breeze from the wind.” That being the case, here in the White Mountains there are people you need to meet and places you need to know about it. And, on the last Friday of each month, I will connect you with some of those as I go ’Round the Mountain.
