The Round Valley Coalition of Family Values will hold another Day of Community Service on Oct. 23.
Volunteers will meet at 8 a.m. in Springerville Park. 418 E. Main St. (town hall parking lot). There will be a grab-and-go breakfast and coffee provided by DD Sweets and Junk and Java.
Volunteers will be cleaning up trash in the forest, adopting a road and assisting people in need of yard maintenance.
On a previous Day of Community Service in June, the coalition — which is co-chaired by Springerville Chief of Police Dayson Merrill and Shane Phillips — assisted a Springerville family by rebuilding and replacing broken stairs into their home, and painting the whole house. A second project at that time was helping an Eagar woman, a disabled veteran, by cleaning up her back yard, stacking wood and painting a storage shed.
Kim Merrill, wife of the police chief, organized LDS youth to help with the project.
“The LDS church came out in force, and with their help, we were able to complete two massive projects in one day,” Phillips said. “They were the bulk of our volunteers.”
Phillips said that the group becomes aware of people who need help through word-of-mouth.
Anyone who would like to recommend someone who needs help or would like more information about the coalition may call Phillips at 520-559-5992.
Becky Knapp is a lifelong journalist who has worked at newspapers in Pennsylvania, South Carolina and Florida. Reach the reporter at bknapp@wmicentral.com
