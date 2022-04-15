TAYLOR — Hop, skip or run on over to the Run for the Max Fun Run on the new Taylor Community Trail.
This event includes an Easter Egg hunt, all sponsored by the Snowflake/Taylor Parks and Recreation. Sara Ramsay, the Snowflake/Taylor Parks and Recreation coordinator, said “Max Boone recently passed away and we are holding this event in his honor. Max, a Snowflake High School student, worked for us as a referee for our city youth leagues. I knew Max as someone I could count on. We would get junior high and high school students to come and do refereeing for us, usually with kids that play basketball. This gives them an option to work with the younger students. A lot of the younger kids look up to them when they go see their games. Also, it gives the older students a way to make some money.”
Ramsay explained that this 5k run actually started out as an Easter egg hunt. Then, with Boone’s death, the department wanted to do something to raise money for the family.
“I was just talking to someone in the family and they remarked how much the community has come together for them. They have expressed that the proceeds from this event will be going toward a suicide-prevention type of organization, yet to be determined. So, the money raised from the entrance fees will go toward that effort,” said Ramsey.
The run will begin at 8 a.m. Saturday. The run will be on the new Taylor Community Trail, with the starting line on Airport Road. See the map for details.
Ramsay said “we’re really excited for people to run on this new community trail. We just had material put down on it, so it’s going to be a nice running surface for everybody and it’s got really nice views. The trail kind of meanders along out there, in an area that is considered as the Industrial Park, but it’s not developed at this time. There are a few up and down hills; it’s more of a trail type run. So, I’m really excited for people to come out and enjoy it and let people know it’s there, so that they can come out and start using it.”
Ramsay explained that the material that staff put down is recycled asphalt, then it’s packed down with a roller. The recycled asphalt packs down so that a baby stroller or a wheelchair can roll on it fairly easily. That was one of the goals, to have a trail that just about anyone could use.
She said “some people that come out to our 5ks aren’t runners; they just want to walk. In addition, metal benches are being made by a local welder and hopefully will be ready to be installed in the next month. Also, there will be picnic tables along the path.”
Ramsay wanted everyone to know that they will be doing improvements to the trail for at least a couple of years. Included in the future plans are shaders up above the benches. She said “this area will not just be a walking trail, it’s a little bit more interactive. We will eventually have porta-potties available. Down the road, we’d like to put in a permanent restroom. We are really excited about making this something for the community to get out there and use. We want to get people to see and enjoy it and then build on it as time goes on.”
By the way, dress up like a rabbit for an additional prize.
The trail actually crosses Airport Road, with permanent signs put in that say “Pedestrian Crossing.” The trail has two loops. The smaller loop, that is roughly about a mile, is called Anvil Loop.
On the other side of the road, the trail is called Silver Creek Loop. If you only want to do a mile, you can just do the one loop.
The Silver Creek Trail is a longer loop and it does have a little more of the up and down in between. The other one is a more moderate trail. There are some bridges on the trail that go over berms, put in as a flood control project.
Ramsay explained that staff are working on making a more precise map that shows details of the terrain and vegetation. The map displayed is basic and is still being improved.
The Taylor Community Trail was a fairly inexpensive project. “The town had the equipment needed. I literally walked in front of a bulldozer, as they blazed the trail. We figured out where we wanted to put it. We wanted it to kind of meander along, so it’s not just a straight path. The material that we put down, came out the Parks and Recreation budget. It was a very minimal cost. We were able to do a lot of it in-house,” said Ramsay.
You can register online at tayloraz.org/rec or register in person at 7 a.m., the day of the event. The registration fee to run is $25. T-shirts will be available for $15. There will be Easter eggs hidden along the path. Each runner is allowed to find one egg and each egg will coincide with a prize.
For more information visit www.facebook.com/TownOfTaylor, and www.facebook.com/SnowflakeTaylorRecreation.
