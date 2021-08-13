The Springerville-Eagar Regional Chamber of Commerce and the Boys & Girls Club of Round Valley are happy to announce that all 3,950 tickets to The Ultimate White Mountain Getaway Raffle have been sold.
The drawing for the 28-foot 2022 Jayco Redhawk Class C motorhome, along with a 2021 Polaris Ranger 1000XP (with trailer) and $35,000 in cash will be held at 7 p.m. Saturday at Avery’s BBQ on Highway 60 west of Springerville.
You do not need to be present to win, but those in attendance will have the opportunity to buy Avery’s barbecue and beverages, and those with raffle tickets will be eligible to win various door prizes. Those who have tickets but don’t want to drive at night can watch the drawing on the chamber’s Facebook page. The winner will be drawn and called immediately after the drawing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.