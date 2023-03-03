EAGAR — Round Valley Elks baseball kicked off the season with a victory over the Alchesay Falcons at home with a final score of 19-2.

Pitcher Noah Dana lead the way for the Elks, limiting the Falcons to 3 hits while striking out 6 batters. Treyson Merrill would come in as a relief pitcher to close out the game for the Elks.

