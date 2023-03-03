EAGAR — Round Valley Elks baseball kicked off the season with a victory over the Alchesay Falcons at home with a final score of 19-2.
Pitcher Noah Dana lead the way for the Elks, limiting the Falcons to 3 hits while striking out 6 batters. Treyson Merrill would come in as a relief pitcher to close out the game for the Elks.
Pitching for the Falcons included appearances by Seth Beatty, Jawan Taylor, and Alex Cosay. They would strike out 9, but give up 6 bases on balls in the afternoon.
The Elks were led by several players on offense for the day, with Merrill getting three hits and driving in two runs along with Knell Ruvalcaba’s three hits driving in one run. Ridge Knight and Brenton Walker also batted in two runners apiece in four plate appearances. Ryker Marble, Aaron Rogers, Jeffrey Cochran and Noah Dana also picked up hits in the game.
The Falcons were led on offense by Jawan Taylor, who got two hits and drove in two runs, with Alex Cosay and Chauncey Newhall getting hits in the game as well.
The team Round Valley fielded is a little different this year, in that they are young. Merrill is the only senior for the team, with six juniors, two sophomores, and nine freshmen listed on the roster. The Elks are led once again by Coach Troy Merrill in his twelfth year of coaching baseball.
Merrill is not put off by the youth in his program. He understands the challenges of having a younger squad and the adjustment they make coming into high school, but he feels that he “has the most talent” on this team than he has had before. That talent gets him excited for now and the future as the team grows and develops.
The Elks will get an early season tournament in the first weekend in April before settling into some division and region games. Coach Merrill feels they will be able to compete well in the 2A North region in which they play.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.