Arizona State Representative David Marshall addresses White Mountains constituents Representative David Marshall, Arizona LD7, was Northeast Arizona Republican Women’s speaker at their July 11 meeting in Snowflake. Marshall is serving his first term as a freshman in the Arizona House, holding the position as vice chair of the Education Committee, and is a member of the jud…
