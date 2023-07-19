Round Valley students at FBLA event
Round Valley Middle School students Kody Eagar, from left, Cassidy Elmer and Ashlyn Haws show their medals and a banner from a FBLA national competition in June in Atlanta.

 Courtesy of April Eagar

EAGAR — Middle school students from Round Valley attended a Future Business Leaders of America competition last month in Atlanta.

The group of 11 students in grades sixth through eighth joined over 850 students from across the country at the function held June 27-30 and participated in competitive events over the four days.

