Few businesses start each day with the hope of being able to cease operation. In the world of animal rescue, going out of business is the goal, but in reality, such services are more vital than ever. Few people have been unaffected by the Covid pandemic and economic challenges of recent years. The same is true for dogs, cats and other domesticated animals.
Animal shelters saw an increase in adoptions as the number of people working and studying from home grew. For many the responsibility of pet ownership became too much as daily life began to return to a sense of normalcy. As a result, adoption rates plummeted and many pets were surrendered to shelters. In addition, the elderly population was especially hard hit by the pandemic. Most rescues have seen dramatic increases in senior pet intakes.
Round Valley Animal Rescue (RVAR) a non-profit, no-kill shelter has witnessed it all firsthand. In eleven years of operation serving eastern Arizona and western New Mexico, things have never been quite this bad. They are beyond capacity and currently have a waiting list of more than 25 dogs that owners want to surrender. Additionally, kitten season is here and many will need to be rescued. Of course, there is no room until more animals are adopted. New facility construction is currently underway at RVAR to meet the growing need and to improve life and the quality of care as animals wait for their forever homes.
RVAR has grown creative in their efforts to provide for the increasing number of abandoned and abused animals. Storage areas have been turned into geriatric pet suites and some dogs are double-bunked. The rise in population calls not only for more beds, but also more food, cat litter and medical care. Unfortunately, this is the current reality for animal rescues everywhere.
Fundraising is a never-ending effort for animal rescues. There are always mouths to feed, illnesses to treat and vaccines to be given. RVAR prides itself on their pledge to help each animal be the best they can be. They are steadfast in their commitment to the long haul and to all animals that come their way. In an effort to fund the rising needs of those in their care, Round Valley Animal Rescue is hosting their 10th Annual Aviation Expo and Pancake Breakfast Fly-in on Saturday, June 4 from 8:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. at the Springerville Municipal Airport.
The day starts off with a pancake breakfast and ends with a silent auction and drawing the winners of their rifle, Traeger grill and KitchenAid mixer raffles. In between, the family-oriented, fun-filled day includes pet adoptions; vintage plane rides; skydiving exhibitions by 8-time world champions, Arizona Airspeed; nearly 50 vendors; food trucks; cake walks; face-painting and more. Scheduled planes include a Beech C45, a T34C Mentor Trainer, a Sterman Bi-plane and a de Havilland Twin Otter. All funds that are raised by RVAR go to the animals in their care.
Everyone can be an advocate and voice for homeless animals by sharing the importance of spaying, neutering, microchipping and adopting a rescue dog or cat. All shelters need people to lend a hand. The value of spending an hour walking a dog or socializing a cat is immeasurable.
Life in animal rescue is one of extremes. There are moments of overwhelming joy when a dog or cat finds their perfect home or when an abused animal learns to trust again and opens up to human touch. There are also moments of overwhelming heartbreak when the need grows exponentially in contrast to the means. Those days start by putting one foot in front of the other, moving forward and holding on to hope that all animals will one day have a loving home and rescue services are no longer needed.
