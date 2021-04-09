Ryder Fitness-Personal Training Studios is excited to announce that its founder and CEO has been chosen by the Medical Fitness Network as its April 2021 Professional of the Month, and Nominee for Professional of the Year!
The MedFit Network is a professional membership organization for higher level fitness and allied health care professionals, and a resource directory for the community to locate professionals with a background in prevention, treatment and rehabilitation in working with those with chronic disease or medical conditions.
As a professional membership organization, it helps support elite personal trainers and allied health professionals so they can have the impact, freedom, income they deserve, by serving those who need next-level trainers to provide guidance towards improving health and quality of life.
About the winner
Johnny Ryder is a Doctoral Degree Candidate (PhD) in Holistic Life Counseling, He holds a Master of Education Degree, and is a certified health and physical education teacher. He is a Certified Master Level Personal Fitness Trainer and Interscholastic Coach, holding numerous individual specialized certifications. Johnny has well over thirty years’ experience in the health and fitness field as an educator, trainer, fitness competitor, author, public speaker, and is the owner of Ryder Fitness-Personal Training Studios in Show Low.
Links to the MedFit Network Announcement and Ryder Fitness-Personal Training Studios:
