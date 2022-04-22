The Salt River Project’s reservoirs on the Salt and Verde River remain 72% full, although an early White Mountains snowmelt has caused the Salt River to dwindle to half of normal.
The condition of the reservoirs on the Salt and Verde contrast sharply with the giant reservoirs on the Colorado River, which have fallen to historic lows. Continued declines may soon shut down the hydropower generators deep in Hoover and Glen Canyon dams and trigger painful water rationing for much of Arizona.
What a difference a watershed makes.
SRP put out a release last week celebrating the resistance of its reservoirs to the impact of perhaps the worst drought in the Southwest in years. That includes the drought that likely pushed the Hohokam, Sinagua and Ancestral Puebloans over the edge.
Roosevelt Lake remained 73% full, with 1.2 million acre-feet in storage. That’s still 22 feet below full pool. However, Roosevelt’s in far better shape than Lake Mead and Lake Powell on the Colorado, both dwindling to about a third of their capacity. Lake Powell has dropped more than 145 feet from its high water mark in 1999 when the current drought began.
This week the critical C.C. Cragin Reservoir remained 69% full, with SRP now releasing water into the pipe to the East Verde and Payson’s pipeline project.
“SRP continually plans for drought,” said SRP’s watershed manager. “The infrastructure we have in place plus the improvements we continue to make provide a system that is resilient.”
The White Mountains water supply picture also got some good news this year with the federal government’s agreement to fully fund the White Mountains Apache water settlement. This in theory will provide enough money to move forward with the Miner Flat Dam, which will provide Whiteriver, Fort Apache, Canyon Day, Cedar Creek, Carrizo and Cibecue with water to halt the steady drop in well levels. The $109 million in added funding will create an 8,600 acre-foot reservoir on the North Fork of the White River, along with 60 miles of connecting pipe. The money was included with $2.5 billion in the federal Infrastructure bill to settle tribal water claims.
However, the White Mountains still faces problems with declining water tables, with well levels dropping faster in the current, historic drought.
Still, we’re not facing nearly the crisis developing on the Colorado River – which supplies about a third of Arizona’s total water use.
This year Lake Powell in March dipped below 3,525 in elevation for the first time, the level at which the dam’s ability to generate hydroelectric power is in danger. Forecasts suggest the reservoir will get 4.1 million acre-feet in inflow between now and July – but contacts require the Bureau of Reclamation to release some 7 million acre-feet. This will compound the long-term challenge on the Colorado, which decades ago promised the seven states in the basin more water than actually flows in an average year. The Bureau of Reclamation made its calculations after a series of wet years and so wound up promising 3 million acre-feet a year more than the river carries on average – even without an historic drought.
The Bureau of Reclamation could release less water from Powell to protect the generators, but that just passes the crisis downstream to Lake Mead, which has also fallen dangerously low.
SRP previously did a study suggesting that the timing of northern Arizona’s runoff combined with the cushioning impact of the monsoon could make the Salt River reservoirs resist the effects of the region’s current, 20-year drought and the projected impacts of climate change on watersheds.
Of course, SRP could still face challenges. Last week, inflow on the Salt and Verde rivers had declined to about half of normal for this time of year, thanks to this year’s thin snowpack. The Salt and Verde watersheds produced 200,000 acre-feet of runoff this year. That made last winter the 20th driest in the past 100 years, according to SRP.
The SRP reservoirs have the capacity to capture and store enough water during a wet year to cover releases for the next three to five dry years. So even though Roosevelt has reached very low levels in years past – it can rebound quickly during normal or wet years.
By contrast, Arizona could lose several million acre-feet of its share from the Colorado River this year – forcing the Valley and other regions to rely more heavily on dwindling groundwater resources. Arizona gets about a third of its water from the Colorado River.
One 2018 study concluded that warming temperatures account for a half of the decline in runoff from the Upper Colorado River Basin since 2000. Natural variability accounts for the other half. The study concluded that the Colorado River could lose a quarter of its average flow by 2050 as a result of global temperature increases caused by the buildup of heat-trapping pollutants in the atmosphere.
The rising temperatures not only have an impact on rainfall, drying out the soil and stressing the plants so they suck up the runoff. That leaves less water in the streams, which then can’t refill the reservoirs.
