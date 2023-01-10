Salvation Army Christmas Dinner, 2022

The Appreciation Wall is shown in the background at the 2022 Christmas dinner organized by the Salvation Army White Mountain Outpost in Show Low. The wall displays banners from local organizations that donated to help serve over 750 meals on Dec. 24.

 Courtesy of Maria Quinteros

With support from numerous local organizations and donations, the Salvation Army White Mountain Outpost’s 2022 Christmas dinner served more than 750 people.

The dinner was held on Christmas Eve at New Life Nazarene Church at 601 S. Clark Road in Show Low. Maria Quinteros, director and corporal sergeant major for the Salvation Army outpost in Show Low, said the dinner has been held at NLNC for the past nine years.

