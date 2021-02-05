The year 2020 was a challenge from the start, but not all challenges are a total tragedy. This is a recap of some of the things we faced, together and full force and with victory! The glory belongs to the Lord, but from my heart, We want to thank all of you for making 2020 possible and survivable! No COVID-19 pandemic can touch this group of mighty volunteers when it comes to serving the White Mountains and helping our neighbors!
- Sunday Suppers were in excess of 7,000 meals! We began serving a hot meal every Sunday beginning on Easter Sunday (shortly after the pandemic hit and closures began) and ending only because we were deployed (June 18th). We served this meal along with small wooden crosses and scriptural reminders to all those served, that they were not alone. We were also able to hand out many Bibles and comfort kits and pray with people. We did all of this out of our mobile kitchen SADI, in the HUB parking lot to people driving through and outstanding delivery drivers! Our board members, Karen Howell, many church families, and homeless coalition clients, the city of Show Low, Stanford General Store with Kathy Peelman as lead, and Shamrock were outstanding in helping us pull it off!
- Bush Fire was in excess of 1,000 meals served over a four-day period out of SADI in the rodeo grounds of Payson, we served primarily those who had been displaced due to the raging fire off the Bush Hwy. We were also able to minister to many that were housed at the same motel as we were and to the LDS missionaries who were helping deliver meals. We were blessed in that this was our only fire deployment in a year of so much. Thank you, Dave Peelman, David Sherman and Justin Cody for being willing to drop everything to help!
- On Thanksgiving we handed out more than 96 Thanksgiving boxes to families in our community! These boxes were filled with donated food and food purchased through the generosity of our board members and others in the community who donated their time and treasures. Several of these meals were donated through Drive Now car sales in Show Low, as a promotion for every car sold, they donated a meal.
- For Christmas Angel last year we were able to make Christmas happen for 749 children and 44 adults at Haven of Show Low! Due to the high unemployment rate, we made special allowances for children 13-17 to receive one item also. All were filled due to the diligence of Kathy and Lee Copeland who not only processed the effort but did all our signups and helped with anything we asked!
The Salvation Army White Mountain Service Center can be reached at P.O. Box 490 Show Low, AZ 85902.
