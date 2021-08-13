The Salvation Army will have its annual Celebration of Volunteers from 4 to 7 p.m. on Saturday at the Show Low city campus gym, 620 E. McNeil St.
Silent and live auctions will be held, and there will be volunteer recognitions and a catered dinner. Come celebrate those in the community who serve the community. Masks are optional and will be available to anyone who wants one.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.