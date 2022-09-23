SNOWFLAKE — It’s time to polish your putter and swing on over to the Snowflake golf course for the Sam Grimes Memorial Golf Tournament on Saturday.
American Legion Post 126 is hosting this event in honor of Sam Grimes, a post member and retired constable of the Snowflake Justice Court.
Grimes died on Nov. 9 at the age of 76.
Post 126 member Dennis Chandler spoke about his friend with much admiration.
Chandler said, “Sam was just an honorable individual and a true friend. He was one of those ‘anchors’ in your organization that is always there and always doing stuff.
“Sam was our adjutant for the district for probably three years and about three years as our treasurer. He was our first vice president in the district before he was our treasurer. Now that he’s gone, it’s like, holy moly, how did you do this, who’s gonna do this? He did a lot of stuff for the for the legion.
“Sam had this little ride-on mower and was always keeping the weeds down to make our post look presentable. He even had plans to re-do the front signs and to really make the post noticeable. He loved the organization and spent a lot of time and a lot of money of his own, doing stuff for the organization. When he was a constable for the Snowflake Justice Court, he shared some pretty good stories about that, as well. We really miss him.”
The entry fees for the tournament honoring Grimes will be used to send some select teenagers to the American Legion Law Enforcement Career Academy.
Chandler explained that this is an eight-day course, held in a camp near Prescott.
“Kids learn about law enforcement and is it really kind of a stepping stone for them to experience law enforcement or the military. It’s really a nice introduction for them and is well planned with in depth training.
“Kids really have to buckle down. There’s quite a bit of physical training involved in it as well. It’s a real challenging eight days. This is for youth from 11 to 19 years old. We have to have their application in by May of next year, so we’re hoping to have several kids apply. Then we’ll have some kind of a run off, to say who gets to go and who gets to stay back and maybe go the following year.
“We can send two; that is what we’re striving for. The class doesn’t start until next June, so we’ve got plenty of time to work on this and solicit for more funds. We hope to get this information out to the schools and have kids apply,” said Chandler.
According to the American Legion Law Enforcement Career Academy website at allecade az.org, “ALLECA is a partnered youth program between the Department of Arizona American Legion and the Arizona Department of Public Safety that began back in 1981 and has now reached its 38th year.
“ALLECA is one of only 21 such programs in the United States that are geared toward those individual teenagers who have shown an interest in some phase of law enforcement or military and ours is unique because much of the program is focused on physical fitness. This is one of the many ‘Americanism’ programs that are sponsored by the American Legion and our program is seen as the national model for such programs.”
About the golf tournament, Chandler said, “People can show up early. It’s a twosome, but if there is a single, I’m sure we’ll have an opening for someone. This will be a shotgun start right at 8 a.m. Trudy, Sam’s widow, will be there to fire the shotgun. This is a two-person, best-ball scramble and it’s $65 per person with lunch and a golfer’s goodie bag included. It’ll be a fun day.”
For more golf tournament information or the Snowflake American Legion Post 126, contact Chandler at 928-457-8651 or by email at Dennis.chandler49@yahoo.com. Post 126 is located on 510 S. Second St.
