Put on your poodle skirts and cuff your blue jeans for the seventh-annual Sock Hop from 5 to 10 p.m. on Saturday at the Show Low Elks Lodge.

The 1950s theme fundraiser features dancing, burgers and fries, with all proceeds to benefit Walking Down Ranch, a local veterans support organization.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.