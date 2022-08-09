Put on your poodle skirts and cuff your blue jeans for the seventh-annual Sock Hop from 5 to 10 p.m. on Saturday at the Show Low Elks Lodge.
The 1950s theme fundraiser features dancing, burgers and fries, with all proceeds to benefit Walking Down Ranch, a local veterans support organization.
Adult tickets are $20 each, children 5-15 are $10 each, and those under 5 are free.
Admission includes hamburgers and fries prepared by Elks Lodge staff, with sodas and cocktails available at the cash bar. Live music will be provided by the local dance band Code Blue.
The family event will be filled with contests, door prizes, a dessert auction and a silent auction. There will be dance contests every hour featuring hula hoop, limbo, twist and the stroll. During the stroll, judges will select the best ’50s costume. Door prizes will be awarded every half hour.
Maggie Heath, director of Walking Down Ranch, describes the sock hop as, “good family fun. One year a gentleman in his 90s danced to every song, wearing out most of his partners until he found a willing 2-year-old. There are a variety of door prizes suitable for men, women and children of all ages. Very few people go home empty handed.”
Walking Down Ranch, a nonprofit organization, is a unique community in Lakeside with 18 cabins and the Veteran’s Village Thrift Store that offers veterans and their families an array of services that provide the chance to get on their feet and move on in their lives.
Since 2018 the nonprofit has transitioned 168 veterans from homelessness to stability.
For more information about Saturday’s sock hop fundraiser or other ongoing projects, visit walkingdownranch.org or call 602-689-8056.
