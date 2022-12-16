The director of the Sheriff’s Auxiliary Volunteers of Navajo County High Country Unit is hoping to find some new recruits willing to donate their time to keeping their communities safe.
Jeff Castner serves as director for the High Country unit, a program he’s helped since he and his wife “escaped” California two years ago.
“We saw the warning signs and decided we needed a more friendly environment, and we definitely found that living up here,” said Castner.
Shortly after Castner found himself on the Mountain, he came across a pamphlet for the SAV academy while inquiring about the Show Low Senior Patrol. He credits SLSP with doing “absolutely amazing work” in their local community but was excited at the opportunity to serve a larger number of people across all of Navajo County.
“I would never dis (SLSP), but I like that we’re not confined to just (Show Low) city limits,” Castner explained. “While we’re predominantly in Show Low, Pinetop-Lakeside, Wagon Wheel, Linden and Pinedale, we also have a unit in Heber-Overgaard, another unit that is located right of White Mountain Lakes, and our last unit is based in Snowflake-Taylor.
“We cover a lot of different territory, and we back up each other. If the sheriff receives a request to help with, say, a road closure because of a fire, we’ve gone to Coconino County and Apache County to help with things like that as well.”
The Navajo County SAV website lists everything from house/business watches, basic security patrols and event and parade security to crime scene security and traffic delineation as services it can provide. The pamphlet Castner hands out to prospective volunteers contains a quote from Navajo County Sheriff David Clouse that reads, “The Sherriff’s Auxiliary are the eyes and ears of the Navajo County Sheriff Office.”
The holiday season permits the SAV to help its community in ways outside of police work. “Because we are a (nonprofit), we’re only allowed to have a certain amount of funds at the end of each calendar year,” Castner explained, “Each of the four units will get about $1,500, so they in turn can pass that to other nonprofits in their area.”
In recent years, the High Country unit has donated to White Mountain Meals on Wheels, the Pinetop-Lakeside Senior Center, White Mountain Hospice, Walking Down Ranch and the Pinedale Fire Department.
Castner also spoke about a toy drive he and his unit members have been helping with over the past few weeks. Previously, the unit worked with a Valley-based organization that would collect donations that would be picked up and delivered to the White Mountains by members of the SAV.
Castner said, “Jineane Ford, from one of the local radio stations, reached out and said, ‘Hey, why don’t we focus up here and we let folks donate up here?’ So now, we’re picking up toys at White Mountain Pharmacy and we’re slowly filling up a conex (box) with donated toys.”
The donations will be handed off to the parents directly, Castner said, so that they can wrap and present them to their children themselves. “It’s not supposed to come from the SAV or anyone else; it needs to have a parental touch. The program helps families come together during the holiday season.”
“If (NCSO) can use us, they don’t have to pay a deputy. When they’re able to do their expenditure of funds with that in mind, they can make that tax dollar stretch a little bit further. That can go upwards of $1 million a year in savings for the sheriff’s office,” Castner said.
“I’m always telling folks, ‘If you’re unemployed or underemployed right now apply.’ It’s incredibly rewarding work. If you enjoy getting out, meeting and talking to people who really appreciate what law enforcement does, and in fact, what all first responders do, then this is an amazing opportunity. Most of the people, especially up here in the White Mountains, are incredibly receptive to us when they see us.”
If you’re interested in applying for the SAV or its junior program or to see the work it does for the community, visit navajocountysav.com.
Comments and questions are always welcome. Contact the reporter at jhernandez@wmicentral.com
