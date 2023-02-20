Mutualink coverage
Current and anticipated Mutualink coverage areas are shown.

 mutualink.com

“The safety of our children is one of my top priorities and every second matters in an emergency," said Navajo County Sheriff David Clouse.

Clouse revealed the upcoming deployment of Mutualink, a dedicated communication system, in a press release. Mutualink will allow school administrators to contact law enforcement in emergencies, and include live video, pictures, files, emergency plans and floor plans.

