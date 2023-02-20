“The safety of our children is one of my top priorities and every second matters in an emergency," said Navajo County Sheriff David Clouse.
Clouse revealed the upcoming deployment of Mutualink, a dedicated communication system, in a press release. Mutualink will allow school administrators to contact law enforcement in emergencies, and include live video, pictures, files, emergency plans and floor plans.
According to mutualink.net, the system is designed to provide first responders with real-time information so they can better plan a response to emergent situations — including the activities of school shooters.
"Past school-shooting incident investigations reveal a common, repeating problem — response delays and confusion caused by a lack of effective communications and lack of real-time visibility," the website states.
"The automated emergency response solution solves this problem. It instantly connects school personnel to police in emergencies and automatically shares live video with school floor views enabling real-time situational awareness leading to quick assessment, decision-making, and immediate, effective action."
"When I heard about this technology, (I knew) it was crucial that I implement it in Navajo County." Clouse stated. "I want to thank NCSO Lt. Alden Whipple for the aggressive and diligent work he has put into making this program become a reality, and a big thank you to everyone at Mutualink that has worked with our office and the schools here in Navajo County."
Whipple stated that he first learned about this program from Clouse in the summer of 2021. In an email he said, "Sheriff Clouse was participating in some legislative meetings at the state level and he found out that there were several counties selected to implement a pilot program with this technology, specifically in rural areas. He took advantage of the opportunity."
Whipple also said that this program is expected to go live at the following school districts by May:
Joseph City School District
Sequoia School and George Washington School campuses
Winslow School District
Holbrook School District
Snowflake School District
Whipple said, "This program could be put into operation by the start of the new school year in August 2023 in the Show Low and Blue Ridge school districts. Due to new funding that was received at the end of 2022 from the state, we began discussions to implement and expand this project across the school districts on the White Mountain Apache and Hopi reservations as well."
Whipple said he hopes Mutualink can prevent and deter tragedies at a school, if would-be assailants know it's in place.
He added, "The technology makes it possible for school faculty to trigger a panic alert that immediately notifies all staff to lockdown or shelter in place. …Law enforcement also immediately receives notification of the alert and can begin their response before a dispatcher even receives a 911 call.
"Responding officers can know exactly where to respond after the panic alert is engaged. …If this program is able to save minutes and even seconds in response to these incidents, whether by teachers or law enforcement, then it’s definitely going to save lives.
"It’s important for the public to know that these tools and technology are and will be in place on our school campuses," Whipple concluded. "Our communities want to trust we are doing everything we can to ensure our children and school faculty can attend school and be as safe as possible."
There is a cost associated with the program, primarily for software licenses for each user. Licenses are assigned to school faculty and law enforcement officers for mobile and web-based applications.
The current funding allows for covering costs through the end of 2026 for all of those licenses. The costs are paid with funds received from the Arizona Department of Administration.
Whipple said, "If successful, everyone hopes to see this technology perpetually funded for many years."
