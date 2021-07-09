It’s time to be in the cool mountain town of Rim Country all day during the Payson Book Festival at the Mazatzal Casino.
You will enjoy visiting with the many authors and taking part in the entertainment for adults and kids.
Get your bidding pencils sharpened for the silent auction filled with gifts from participating businesses in Payson, Pine and Strawberry.
Every visitor gets a free ticket for the chance to win a book donated by one of the authors.
Learn about the craft of writing by talking with the writer of your choice.
The printed program will feature a short biography of each author with a map to show you where they are in the ballroom. Volunteers are available with bright green shirts to answer all your questions. Come and enjoy a fun day for all. There will be a Kids Zone in the Maple Room.
9:30 a.m. — Story time featuring “Dreams” by Ezra Jack Keats
10 — Story time featuring “Playing with Light and Shadows” by Jennifer Boothroyd
10:30 — Story time featuring “Clifford’s Spooky Sleepover” by Meredith Rusu and Norman Bridwell
11 — Story time featuring “Light is All Around” by Wendy Pfeffer
11:30 — Story-time featuring “Blackout” by John Rocco
Join us for light and shadow activities throughout the day to match the story times!
Shadow Challenge-Use your body to create shadows that match ones pictured on challenge cards
Colors of Light-Explore color mixing by shining a flashlight through colored cellophane sheets
Shadow Drawing-Create a piece of art by tracing shadows
Take Home Kit-Pick up a free kit to explore light and shadows at home
Photo Op-Take a picture with Clifford the Big Red Dog
Entertainment in the Fireside Room
Noon-12:45 p.m. — Panel on the Grand Canyon; Tom Martin — A Year in the Grand Canyon: A Collection of Experiences and Colorful History from a Lifetime of Exploring the Grand Canyon; Jon Fuller — Verde River Elegy: A Paddling Journey to the River’s End; Kern Nuttall - A Better Place: Cemeteries and Gravesites of Grand Canyon; Dave Elston — From Powell to Power: A Recounting of the First 100 River Runners through the Grand Canyon.
1-1:45 — Marshall Trimble Cowboy Songs and Stories – from his monthly column in True West magazine “Ask the Marshall”
1:45-2:30 — Intermission
2:30-3:15 — Buckshot Dot Poetry and Songs – Writing Poetry and singing during COVID.
See you at the Payson Book Festival Mazatzal Casino on July 17.
