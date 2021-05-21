SHOW LOW — An 11-year-old girl in the Show Low Unified School District was taken by ambulance to Summit Healthcare Monday, May 17, at the request of the school nurse after the girl reportedly suffered some kind of medical distress. Federal law prohibits school districts from releasing any information about a student’s medical records.
Social Marketplace
Most Popular Stories
Articles
- SL chiro Ries is gulity of endangerment
- Kidnapper, attempted child molester gets 19 years in prison
- Local businesses hold collective breath and hope for change
- Back the Blue March lined the streets from Show Low to Lakeside on Saturday
- Show Low Police felony arrests
- Heat wave builds as fires flare
- It’s the law
- PLSD still composting but...
- SLHS grad charged with manslaughter
- Lakeside man sent to prison
Images
Videos
Commented
- Gosar offers furious defense of actions, tweets, speeches about election fraud (16)
- Springerville council pulls out of pot farm (15)
- Back the Blue March lined the streets from Show Low to Lakeside on Saturday (9)
- They were not tourists (7)
- Mass shootings (6)
- SLPD gets $17,000 GOHS award to combat speeding and DUI (5)
- 'Round the Mountain (5)
- Your representative? (5)
- Who could shoot and kill any animal? (4)
- Brass Knuckles (3)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.