PHOENIX — One proponent of a bill in the Arizona legislature that would require sex offenders to notify their child’s school of their sex offender status says that a parent’s right to know trumps that child’s right not to be ostracized or bullied. 

The proposal, which was passed in the Senate 16-13, would require a registered sex offender who is the legal guardian of a student at a public or private school to provide annual notification of their sex offender status to the principal or administrator of that school within 10 days of the student’s enrollment. 

