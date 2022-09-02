School Safety

Security gates are on either side of the main hall way at Coronado Elementary School.

 Facebook

The Coronado Elementary School, in the St. John’s Unified School District, recently amped up security for the safety of their students. As of Aug. 24, all visitors must check in to the front office. According to their post on https://www.facebook.com/CoronadoSchoolStJohnsAz, “No adults should be walking through the hallways unless they have been cleared by the front office first. Once checked in to the office, visitors will receive a visitor badge, which they must wear for the duration of their visit. Security gates have been placed on either side of the main hall way, to ensure visitors or others don’t sneak through. If you need to visit with your child for a few minutes, we will call them up to the front office. You can now drop off any cafeteria money to the front office and we will make sure the cafeteria gets it.”

In the Snowflake Unified School District, superintendent Hollis Merrell said, “School safety is a primary concern for the Snowflake school district and any school district. We do take measures and practice those things annually. We have employees, including myself, that go to trainings, come back and train other employees and that’s happening again this year. We review the plans each year and make changes where needed.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.