Do chickens have a favorite color? Which paper towel is the strongest, the expensive one featured in commercials or the store brand?
Does the height and width of your tire affect the speed of your car? Which wood burns the hottest?
These questions and many more were asked and answered by young scientists in Navajo and Apache counties this past week. The 10th annual Northeast Arizona Regional Science Fair had nearly 100 entries from schools across the region.
“You would think after 10 years we’ve seen it all. But every year the students amaze us with their creativity and tenacity,” said Susan Rodriguez, Navajo County education specialist.
“These are real questions that we all have! And to think that some of these students did their projects via distance learning, just makes me that much more speechless. I’m so glad our sponsors gave cash prizes to our teachers this year. These teachers went beyond the classroom duties and drove the projects to the fair. Some teachers drove four hours. We are fortunate to have teachers dedicated to their students and their studies.”
The organizers of the fair would like to include a thank you to the sponsors that donated over $1,200 to cash prizes.
First place winners in kindergarten to fourth grade received $25 gift cards. The first place winners in fifth to eighth grade received $50 gift cards to assist with going to the state fair.
Unique this year, sponsors donated extra money to go directly to teachers. Teachers received $50 gift cards. Northland Pioneer College also awarded 40 scholarships to Kids College to first place winners.
More information about Kids College can be found at: www.npc.edu/kids-college.
The local organizations that sponsored the fair were:
• Town of Pinetop-Lakeside
• City of Show Low
• White Mountain Nature Center
• White Mountain Gem and Mineral Club
• St. Mary of the Angels Parish
• Northland Pioneer College
Navajo County Superintendent of Schools Jalyn Gerlich was on hand at the fair and stated, “We really appreciate all the students, teachers, parents and volunteers’ hard work; it showed in the high quality of projects. This has been a challenging year and we are looking forward to next year. Thank you.”
This year, volunteers came from as far away as Tucson and Phoenix. The following organizations and personnel volunteered to help judge:
• Civil Air Patrol (Show Low)
• TGen, White Mountain Nature Center
• White Mountain Gem and Mineral Club
• Teachers from schools in Navajo and Apache counties
The following is a list of winners, by school:
• Blue Ridge Junior High: Adriel Pineda, second place
• George Washington Academy: Olivia Bateman, first place; Janiya Johnson, first place; Tacoy Farnsworth, first place; Todd Ballard, second place; Samuel Blair, second place
• Hulet Elementary: Brandon Craig, first place; Bryce Dominguez, first place; Bentley Gardner, first place; Willow Guttery, first place; Dallas Hayes, first place; Anthony Moyte, first place; Olivia Norton, first place; Jordyn Padilla, first place; Kasey Andrews, second place; Brooks Reidhead, second place; Jaken Begay, third place; Mykenzie Dominguez, third place; Bentley Gardner, third place; London Gardner, third place; Mollie Larson, third place; Tori Nez, third place; Jaiden Quezada, third place; Henry Tyloer, third place.
Linden Elementary: Piper Kenney, first place; Brayden Tanner, first place; Asa Moses, second place.
• Mountain Christian School: Maddie Ellis, third place; Ameryl Gregg, third place; Cohen Hudson, third place; Abi Orton, third place.
• Pinon: Lexine Cruz, second place.
• St. Anthony Catholic School: Julia Greer, first place; Sophia Tovar, first place; Addison Best, second place.
• Tsehootsooi Middle School: Landon Cayatinetc, second place; Isabel Yellowhair, second place; Alexander Ahasteen, third place; Priseis Begay, third place; Usiah Bia, third place; Landyn Davis, third place; Serenity Dedman, third place; Alena Denny, third place; Audrian Luarkie, third place; Kioss Tsosse, third place.
Oh, and by the way, those budding scientists determined that chickens do not have a favorite color; they eat everything. As for the other burning questions, watch the video recap: tinyurl.com/NEAZscience.
