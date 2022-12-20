Donors Choose

Cynthia Mealer’s DonorsChoose page shows some of her students performing a rendition of “The Little Mermaid” that was held in March. Mealer is hoping fans of that performance will come together and help fund her program’s next project, “Percy Jackson and The Lightning Thief.”

 From donorschoose.org/svschoir.

Sequoia Village School teacher Cynthia Mealer is looking to the community for help in sponsoring the school theater program’s next big performance.

Mealer is the science, choir and theater teacher at SVS in Show Low. Over the past seven years, she’s helped her students come out of their shells through the art of theatrical performances.

