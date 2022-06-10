Principal’s List

1st Grade

Liam Fountain, Ryleigh Glenn, Keegan Marvin, Barrett Reidhead

2nd Grade

Ronni Martinez, Kheira Romero, Sienna Thomas, Amy Youse

3rd Grade

Harlee Penrod

4th Grade

Trent Alexander, Tianna Begay, Dorothy David, Rya Findley, Trinity Pettit, Quetzalli Garcia, Ricardo Garcia-Cisneros, Eian Heller, Emma Hughes, Verchenza Jackson, Zoey Huth-Johnson, Mallery Mason, Emeline Reidhead, Mjolnir Reidhead, Raven Reidhead, Nevaeh Smith, Aniyah Trujillo, RaeAnn Valentine, Madison Waldriff, Aurora Wilton

5th Grade

Carter Allen, David Garcia-Cisneros, Jack Hansen, Elizabeth Limbrick, Owen Snyder, Isabella Son

6th Grade

Ari Bloomstone, Aniken Boskovski, Layla Brown, Sasami Damon, Trevor Fadness, Pilot Hatch, Destiny Kloeckner, Rylee Marvin, Thorvald Reidhead, Airika Shreeve, Kailee Tompson, Trevan Vancleave

7th Grade

Seraphina Cowen, Accalia Reidhead, Margarette Reidhead

Honor Roll

1st Grade:

Sebastian Cox, Riley Dodd, Ruby Dodge, Eric Ferguson, Jeremy Hanks, Brohdy Heller, Faiyth Heller, Joseph Limbrick, Achilles Reidhead

2nd Grade:

Aliannah Beaver, Piper Garrard, Layla Harelson, Lilyanna Johnson, April Kruse, Ryder Perez, Liam Solomon, Dylan Taylor, Cheyann Welch

3rd Grade:

Darrja Cassadore-Hill, Aspen Hatch, Tyeler Heller, Isabelle Lacy, Madison Meier, Chloe Rogers

4th Grade

Autumn Carter, Aaralyn Solomon, Aubri VanCleave,

5th Grade

Cheyanna Begay, Remy Cook, Khloe Garrard, Keegan Hansen, Marlie Meier, Ruby Oliveri, Bonita Reidhead, Kassidy Skinner, Henley White

6th Grade

Lucus Damon, Lilliana De-Leon, Evelyn Hargett, Joesef Heller, Jesse Lacy, Serenity Lusk, Benjamin Million

7th Grade

Mellany Deuel-Jiles, Tyler Fadness, Klover Findley, Justus Garrard, Kira Hovel, Perisius Jackson, Aidin Johnson, Aaliyah Ramirez, Tristan Vogan

8th Grade

Maria Hargett, Christofer Heller, Raychone Meyer, Sarah North, Marybell Ruelas, Nathan Vogann

