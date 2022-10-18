Sequoia Village
Principal List (4.0 GPA)
1st grade
Chloe Collins, Caleb David, Alexander Johnson, Amelia Marvin, Ryleigh Glenn, Sarencyah Jackson, Lillith Noble, Shyanne Spangler, Hunter Spencer, Silas Szabo
2nd grade
Sebastian Cox, Riley Dodd, Ruby Dodge, Eric Ferguson, Liam Fountain, Brohdy Heller, Faiyth Heller, Dakota Horman, Abigail Lane, Keegan Marvin, Barrett Reidhead, Joey Thomas, Adelai Thompson
3rd grade
Aliannah Beaver, Layla Harleson, April Kruse, Tyeler Heller
4th grade
Bently Richards, Aspen Hatch
5th grade
Declan Adair, Tianna Begay, Autumn Carter, Rya Findley, Quetzalli Garcia, Mallery Mason, Emeline Reidhead, Raven Reidhead, Ricardo Simon, Aaralyn Solomon, Ryker Thompson, Aniyah Trujillo, RaeAnn Valentine, Aurora Wilton
6th grade
Khloe Garrard, Bonita Reidhead, Isabella Son
7th grade
Aniken Boskovski, Madilyn Stapleford, Kailee Thompson
8th grade
Emma Adair, Justus Garrard, Caden Guthrie-Beyer, Destiny Hodge, Aidin Johnson, Laeanna Lusk, Tatum Messick, Rainelle Reidhead, Accalia Reidhead, Makenna Thompson
Honor Roll (3.50 — 3.99 GPA)
1st grade
Daxxton Jones, Jessica Larsen, Link Misner, Coraline Subrise
2nd grade
Annabelle Cardenas
3rd grade
Piper Garrard, Ronni Martinez, Ryder Perez, Mario Simon, Sienna Thomas, Amy Youse
4th grade
Darrja Cassadore-Hill, Emberlynn Cook, Erilynn Thomas, Angelo Garcia, Kaybree Hamilton, Naveah Harris, Addli Johnson, Nathanael Lee, Chloe Rogers, Aiden Stasium
5th grade
Dorothy David, Ricky Garcia-Cisneros, Eian heller, Verchenza Jackson, Zoey Huth-Johnson, Aubri VanCleave, Madison Waldriff, Madison Meier, Mykah Martinez
6th grade
Carter Allen, Cheyanna Begay, Daen Faulkner, David Garcia-Cisneros, Keegan Hansen, Elizabeth Limbrick, Marlie Meier, Ruby Oliveri, Phoenix Quintana, Damario Zapata
7th grade
Lucas Damon, Sasami Damon, Lilliana DeLeon, Joesef Heller, Rylee Marvin, Trevan VanCleave
8th grade
Kira Hovel, Blake Kruse, Perisius Jackson, Brian Polyak
George Washington Academy
Principal List (4.0 GPA)
Aaron Donnelly’s 1st grade: Xavier Bal, Sebastian Ceballos-Almeida, Reagan Flanagan, Riley Iverson, Noah Pfeiffer, and Carter Williams
Kellee Hunt’s 1st/2nd grade: Trevor Bairn, Spencer Fish, Sawyer Jackson, Aaron McCleve, Raegan Moore, Emmanuel Roman, Trystan Strain, LorinNeil Tso, Taylor Platero, and Teyanna Platero
Kristi Drury’s 2nd grade: Julian Carruth, Gideon Farnsworth, Ezekial Holland, Aurora Kauffman, Emma Kemp, Paxton Molck, Trinity Robinson, Luke Stapley, Victoria Tuma, and Addilyn Wright
Debra Webber’s 4th grade: Alaynna Bouzek, Jayden Bryant, and Mosiah Holland
Cyndee Nichols’s 5th grade: Todd Ballard, Emily Barron, Samuel Blair, Tacoy Farnsworth, Samuel Guerrero, Rebekah Holland, Elliot Hoover, Abigail Lyon, Rafael Ornelas, and Adalee Stock
Breanna Thomas’s 6th grade: Kyler Baldwin, Sylis Bouzek, Dalon Burt, Abigail Crunk, Lehi Donnelly, Nikolai Flanagan, Briella Lyman, Kaylee Penrod, Braylie Smith, and Ruth Tenney
Melissa Tucker’s 7th grade: Alexis Doll, Makenzie Doll, Armin Herring, Thorvald Reidhead, and Donny Shurter
Amy Bateman’s 8th grade: Ada Farnsworth, Brie Herring, and Rebekah Tenney
Honor Roll (3.5 — 3.99):
Aaron Donnelly’s 1st grade: Haizlee Baird, Isaac De La Font, and Terralan Evans
Kellee Hunt’s 1st / 2nd grade: Lacey Dalle Nogare, Brigham Penrod, Benjamin Zapata, Brailee Fillingim, and Tyse McCray
Kristi Drury’s 2nd grade: Olivia Guerrero, Lucas Hargett, Lyla Kennedy, Breleigh Kurtz, Alexis Luna, and Lillian Swanson
Dawn Blair’s 3rd grade: Rory Iverson, Jude Jackson, and Tucker Martin
Debra Webber’s 4th grade: Aiden Allan, Alice Coleman, Lincoln Crunk, Oscar Hernandez, Chance Kennedy, Maeryn Stradling, and Elizabeth Wyler
Cyndee Nichol’s 5th grade: Olivia Bateman, Lydia Bateman, Sawyer Hamilton, Connor Kennedy, Mjolnir Reidhead, and Kennie Tso
Breanna Thomas’ 6th grade: Kyle Arehart, Joshua Aubin, Katelyn Bairn, Khloe Miller, Isaac Moncada, Zoe Peete, Shelliyah Robertson, Aleksys Rodriguez, Xander Smith, and Madelyn Swanson
Melissa Tucker’s 7th grade: Zakya Cissom, Evelyn Hargett, Mazie McInelly, and LeBron Washington
Amy Bateman’s 8th grade: Izzy Dill, and Hunter McInelly
