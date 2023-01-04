The Summit Healthcare Cancer Center received a donation from the White Mountain chapter of the Order of the Eastern Star, one that certainly helped warm some unwell souls just before the holiday season had concluded.
The Order of the Eastern Star is one of the largest Masonic organizations in the country. The faith-based group’s website states that its members “are dedicated men and women who sincerely reflect the spirit of fraternal love and the desire to work together for good by giving their time to meaningful projects that benefit mankind.”
The group is responsible for countless community projects held throughout the country. Many of them won’t make the 10 p.m. news, but you may find ramblings on social media of OES donations to local food banks or charities.
The daily publication Elizabethton Star reported Dec. 9 on a Sycamore chapter of OES and its donation of fleece blankets to an elder-foster home in Tennessee. The story didn’t see much traffic online, but the group is ever-present, attempting to make small changes in its community that will ripple into the world.
Within the organization, worthy matron is considered the highest authority, the responsibility of which was bestowed on Donna Meyer in early 2022. She first joined OES in November 2006 after coming from a long line of OES members.
“I was never in the mind of joining, even though my mother was Eastern Star, and my father and grandparents were all Masons,” Meyer said. “I ended up getting in through my grandparents on my mother’s side. My husband, Tom, is also (a) worthy patron in (OES), so it was bound to happen, I think.”
As a worthy matron, Meyer is responsible for all financial decisions within her organization’s chapter, mainly by paying any finances or bills and organizing chapter activities. Meyer says she was excited to start a donation project moving into the holiday season, especially when she figured out what she wanted to do.
Meyer stumbled on the idea of making and gathering a variety of winter hats and Afghan lap blankets for donations. Julie Forney, director at SHCC, met with Meyer on Dec. 16 at the cancer center in Show Low. Forney was presented with a few totes filled with colorful blankets and headwear, all for the patients who were seeking or receiving treatment there.
“They called in advance, so I knew they were coming, but I was amazed at the detail and the effort they had put into the hats and lap blankets,” Forney said. “Over the past couple of weeks, with how cold it’s been, the (OES) gave our patients something they really needed.”
Meyer said, “This is my project for the year, being Worthy Matron; I croquet, so it wasn’t difficult to get down and we know it would be appreciated. Everyone got involved and it really became special. We know that people may be embarrassed when they start losing their hair, or even when they’re out on the Mountain in just the plain old cold. They need something to warm during the chemotherapy treatment. It’s just good all around.
“It’s just something (we) wanted to do,” said Meyer. “When we were thinking of which group to help or how we were going to give back this year, and we suddenly thought about the cancer patients in the hospital, I knew we were (going) in the right direction. It really had nothing to do with me. It was all the (OES). They felt like it would be more immediately useful; better than just giving them a check and saying, ‘Here’s your money.’ The chapter was able to put more thought into it; really give with my heart and our hearts.”
Meyer and her chapter of the Order of the Eastern Star welcome anyone with a Masonic background to consider joining their group and help with future community projects. Meyer can be reached at 928-536-5543.
