Donna Meyer, Julie Forney

Order of the Eastern Star member Donna Meyer, left, delivers winter hats and lap blankets to Julie Forney at the Summit Healthcare Cancer Center in Show Low on Dec. 19.

 Submitted

The Summit Healthcare Cancer Center received a donation from the White Mountain chapter of the Order of the Eastern Star, one that certainly helped warm some unwell souls just before the holiday season had concluded.

The Order of the Eastern Star is one of the largest Masonic organizations in the country. The faith-based group’s website states that its members “are dedicated men and women who sincerely reflect the spirit of fraternal love and the desire to work together for good by giving their time to meaningful projects that benefit mankind.”

