While society may lean toward abortion as the only choice for expectant mothers, Living Hope Dream Centers provides women an alternative.
Living Hope provides housing, pregnancy testing, ultrasounds, earn-while-you-learn classes, post-abortion healing and adoption, all free and confidential.
Shepherd of the Mountains Lutheran Church supports Living Hope with matching funds to renovate its current Show Low facility for expectant mothers and their children, so they can live in comfort. On Nov. 11, Lynne Bremer from SOTM, presented to Dot Borawski, account manager at Living Hope, a check for $4,500 for the community’s maternity home.
The Lutheran Church Missouri Synod offered its churches an opportunity to participate in the Million Dollar Match matching funds raised by any of the congregations to help pro-life causes. SOTM put out the information of the project to its membership and chose to concentrate its donations on helping Living Hope upgrade its maternity home. Staff needed another bathroom and before that could be finished, its septic system needed to be enlarged.
The congregation raised funding through online donations, a basket auction and the filling of baby bottles with money between Mother’s Day and Father’s Day. That was matched by $3,000 — $1,500 by the Missouri Synod, for a total donation of $4,500.
Living Hope supports Dream Centers in Show Low, Springerville and Whiteriver. The Hopeful Treasures Thrift Shop in Show Low provides employment for some of the women and all sales support Living Hope Dream Centers.
Shepherd of the Mountains Lutheran Church challenges all houses of worship to “look outside the box” as to how it can support beneficial programs in the White Mountains.
