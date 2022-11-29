Shepherd of the Mountains

Lynne Bremer, left, of Shepherd of the Mountains Lutheran Church, presents Dot Borawski with a $4,500 check for Living Hope Dream Centers.

 Submitted

While society may lean toward abortion as the only choice for expectant mothers, Living Hope Dream Centers provides women an alternative.

Living Hope provides housing, pregnancy testing, ultrasounds, earn-while-you-learn classes, post-abortion healing and adoption, all free and confidential.

