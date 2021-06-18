HOLBROOK — The Navajo County Sheriff’s Office has announced the recent graduation of Sheriff David Clouse from the School of Police Staff and Command (SPSC) at Northwestern University.
Clouse has completed the 22-week Staff and Command program held in Evanston, Illinois, from Oct. 12 to March 28. This program, which was implemented by the Center for Public Safety in 1983, has graduated over 25,000 students both nationally and internationally. Clouse was a student in SPSC class No. 491 that accommodated a total of 24 students for the 22-week period.
The School of Police Staff and Command provides upper-level college instruction in a total of 27 core blocks of instruction and additional optional blocks during each session. The major topics of study include: leadership, human resources, employee relations, organizational behavior, applied statistics, planning and policy development, budgeting and resource allocation.
Each student is academically challenged through written examinations, projects, presentations and quizzes in addition to a staff study paper that are all required parts of the curriculum. Upon completion, students may be awarded a total of six units of undergraduate credit from Northwestern University.
The Center for Public Safety was established at Northwestern University in 1936 with the specific goal of expanding university-based education and training for the law enforcement community. Since its inception, the center has broadened its original objective and now provides a variety of courses and programs in the area of police training, management training and executive development.
The Navajo County Sheriff’s Office anticipates a variety of benefits from Clouse’s attendance at this program. Many of the program’s graduates do go on to achieve a variety of leadership positions within their respective agencies.
“Our sheriff, David Clouse, is a true example of exemplary leadership as he continually strives to better himself and the Navajo County Sheriff’s Office in order to provide excellent service to the citizens and visitors of our county.” Chief Deputy Brian Swanty said.
