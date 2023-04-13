Navajo County Sheriff offered heartfelt praise for the county’s 911 dispatchers, who remain the angel on the shoulder of every officer in the field.
“They’re always taking care of you,” said Sheriff David Clouse. “When you get dispatched to a critical incident at two in the morning and you’re going to a call by yourself, you never feel like you’re by yourself.”
The Board of Supervisors underscored the sheriff’s presentation by designating April 9-15 as National Telecommunicators Week.
Clouse said the dispatch center gets 23,000 emergency calls and about 50,000 total calls each year. They pick up the 911 calls in an average of three seconds. That works out to 63 emergencies every day, day in and day out. Sometimes, it’s a desperate man with a gun making one last call before he kills himself. Sometimes, it’s a woman hearing sounds downstairs. Sometimes it’s a deputy in trouble.
Clouse said the dispatchers must also track the movements of a host of officers, detention officers, paramedics, fire trucks and other emergency responders.
“You’ve got firefighters on scene, police officers on calls, EMS at an accident scene, detention officers taking a prisoner to Phoenix — and they’re all doing something. The dispatchers never lose track of one of those vehicles. Every call poses some sort of risk to themselves or the public and theyr’e monitoring those calls all the time,” said Clouse.
They also make status checks, such as when Clouse doesn’t sign off for the night.
“They do such a good job. I think they’re tired of checking on me every evening. I’m going to get better, I promise.”
He added, “I’d try to get Caitlin Montoya up here, but she won’t come up. She’ll work 60 hours a week to make sure every time the public dials 911, someone’s going to pick up that phone, someone’s going to answer it. I know you guys understand that no organization can do it without every critical part, and dispatch is that first critical piece.”
Montoya has supervised the dispatch center since 2013.
Navajo County operates a joint dispatch center for the region, which handles calls for cities and fire districts as well as the sheriff’s office. It’s a hard job to fill, given the stress, the pace and the need for juggling multiple tasks, all without raising your voice. The county’s website lists the pay range as $44,000 to $54,000, with jobs currently open.
Peter Aleshire covers county government and other topics for the Independent. He is the former editor of the Payson Roundup. Reach him at paleshire@payson.com
