Operation Christmas Child (OCC) of the White Mountains will hold its 11th annual Motorcycle Shoebox Benefit Run on June 12.
The nonprofit organization benefits Samaritan’s Purse and Operation Christmas Child of the White Mountains. OCC packs and distributes shoeboxes for children in need all over the world, including local reservations and areas in need.
Each specially packed shoebox includes items such as toys, hygiene items and school supplies. This may be the only gift a child receives in their lifetime. Shoebox gifts open the door to share the gospel message to thousands of children each year.
Registration begins at 8 a.m. and kickstand at 9 a.m. with lunch provided at Show Low Motorsports in Show Low. The cost is $20 per rider and $10 for passenger. Those who do not ride motorcycles can still join and support the cause. There will be raffle and door prizes. Raffle tickets are on sale now for $20 or six tickets for $100. There are only 250 raffle tickets being sold.
First prize will be a KABA custom AR-15 rifle, second prize will be a custom knife, and third prize will be $100 in cash.
For advance raffle tickets or more information, contact Crystal Martinez at 928-242-5390.
The event will be held rain or shine. This event is sponsored by Calvary Baptist Church of Show Low and Show Low Motorsports.
