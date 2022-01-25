If we haven’t worked out in some time, or possibly never worked out in our lives, now is the time to start.
Though we must understand that starting out with short-term goals in mind are one of the most important and safest of tactics to beginning any new fitness and nutritional program.
Some people may have memories of athletics they performed back when they were in high school or college, but you can’t expect to do the same things you did back then, at least not immediately.
We must take into consideration how much we may have aged since those glory days, ailments or injuries incurred since then, and not to mention how long it’s been since we have attempted to perform these feats.
To avoid injuring yourself, it is best of course to first seek the advice of your medical practitioner, and to also hire a fitness professional to guide you through your workouts safely.
If the latter is out of the question for now, start your own fitness journal. Set short-term goals for yourself in this journal in order to see and gauge your progress in an organized manner.
For example, you may say to yourself that one of your short-term goals is to lose 20 pounds before your daughter’s wedding.
First off, is the time allotted enough time to lose that much weight in a healthy manner? Secondly, what steps do you need to dedicate yourself to in order to lose that amount of weight?
In this particular case, set your goal in increments of 5 pounds. And detail everything in your fitness journal, so to go back to see what helped you achieve this result.
Each time you hit that goal of 5 pounds, you have the great feeling of seeing progress.
Eventually you will reach your ultimate goal of the 20 pounds. But instead of the overwhelming total weight you want to lose, you instead celebrate smaller goals along the way, keeping yourself motivated and dedicated in working toward the end result.
So remember, start off slowly with short-term goals and stick to your journal. As the 6th century philosopher Lau-Tzu once said in his famous text the “Tao Te Ching,” “A journey of a thousand miles begins with a single step.” And as always, seek the advice of a qualified medical professional before beginning any new fitness or nutrition program.
Johnny Ryder is a Doctoral Degree Candidate (PhD) in Holistic Life Counseling, and holds a Master of Education Degree, in addition to several additional degrees and collegiate certificates. He is a Certified Health and Physical Education Teacher in the State of Arizona. Johnny is also a Certified Master Level Personal Fitness Trainer and Certified Interscholastic Coach, holding numerous individual specialized certifications. He has well over thirty-years’ experience in the health and fitness field as an educator, trainer, fitness and martial arts competitor, published author, public speaker, and is the owner of Ryder Fitness-Personal Training Studios in Show Low.
