The Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief fund (ESSER) and the American Rescue Plan (ASR) has presented the city of Show Low after-school program with 32 Complete Program WalkKits, the city announced in a news release issued earlier this month.
The WalkKits are designed to increase the students’ engagement, learning and levels of physical activity while supporting social and emotional learning and building health literacy.
The project is supported with funds from the ESSER and the ARP and is committed to supporting classroom and out-of-school time programs and making headway into addressing learning loss caused by the pandemic.
The Walking Classroom is an evidence-based education program that increases student engagement, learning, and levels of physical activity while supporting social and emotional learning and building health literacy.
Best of all, kids love it!
It’s a simple idea that is has proven to have tremendous impact. Students take a brisk walk while listening to standards-aligned, educational podcasts that are supported by lesson plans, comprehension quizzes and supplemental activities.
The program includes almost 200 podcasts on English language arts, social studies and science.
The Walking Classroom is a program of Alliance for a Healthier Generatin, a nonprofit organization.
