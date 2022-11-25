The Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief fund (ESSER) and the American Rescue Plan (ASR) has presented the city of Show Low after-school program with 32 Complete Program WalkKits, the city announced in a news release issued earlier this month.

The WalkKits are designed to increase the students’ engagement, learning and levels of physical activity while supporting social and emotional learning and building health literacy.

