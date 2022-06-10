The White Mountain Coalition Against Homelessness, with support from multiple donors and local businesses, recently purchased property in Show Low with the intent to create a temporary housing area for people experiencing homelessness.
The property, about 1.3 acres, is at 2791 E. Adams St. in Show Low and will soon accommodate 10 different tiny houses, giving those in the community who are down on their luck an opportunity to get their lives back on track, provided they are willing to work for it.
WMCAH President Lee Copeland and Vice President Roger Brown were on-site Tuesday morning to announce their intentions with the property.
“A couple of years ago, city of Show Low helped us find this property, and they’ve been very beneficial in supporting us,” said Brown.
When asked how many people they will be able to house comfortably on the property, Copeland stated, “Approximately 38. We’ve rented whole motels and other rental homes and put people in those, and we’ve housed about that many in the past. We’ve had about an 80% success rate.”
Their success rate is not necessarily determined by how many the organization is able to house at once, but more so on the graduation rate from the 90-day program the organization implements.
“It’s a hand up; it’s not a hand out”, Brown said. “You have to be drug- and alcohol-free and get a job. We save half the money, and when you graduate from the program, you have a down payment for some low-income housing. That’s our goal. It’s to get you back into the workforce and into working society.”
This concept leads to the name of the housing development, Victory Village. Victory Village is designed to be a safe haven for those who are struggling to get their bodies and minds into a better place and allow for them to succeed in the future, to find victory at the end of their personal battles. To aid them in this fight, the WMCAH has found tremendous support from the White Mountains.
“All the people here are very generous with their donations. All the volunteers, businesses, contractors, without all of that, this would not exist,” Copeland said.
Michael Lunt, a senior business consultant from Sunstate Technology Group, was on-site to deliver a donation aimed to continue the support the team is relying on to make this dream a reality. Lunt said, “Sunstate Technology is a local company, and we’re all just very excited to be able to give back to our local community”.
Along with Sunstate’s contribution, the WMCAH has seen support from many other local businesses, including Bilbie’s Interiors, Navapache Equipment Services, Vinnedge Signworks and Forward Look Construction, helping with labor and materials to aid in getting the homes built.
Brown concluded by saying, “The volunteers, the businesses, the community, they’ve all just been so kind and generous to us. We want to continue with projects like this, so whether it be supplies, labor, monetary, anything we wouldn’t be here without the community. We appreciate it all.”
Those who are interested in helping the White Mountain Coalition Against Homelessness in its mission are encouraged to visit the website azwmcah.org to learn how to donate.
