SHOW LOW — Show Low Councilor Dawn Wilson tendered her resignation at Tuesday’s council meeting.
After serving on the council for one year and four months, Wilson announced that she was resigning to run for Show Low Justice of the Peace, effective Tuesday.
“I feel grateful and blessed to have served our community as a Show Low city councilor,” said Wilson. “Doing so has given me the opportunity to work collectively with these amazing individuals on the council and to perform our duties in the best interest of the citizens of Show Low.”
Wilson was elected in August 2020 and took office in December 2020. Wilson’s four-year term was cut short by her candidacy for JP due to Arizona’s resign-to-run law, which was passed in 2017. The law was passed to assure that an incumbent’s attention is not diverted by campaigning for another office.
Councilor Brandt Clark said, “The people who voted for you and helped put you on the council got their money’s worth by voting for you because you did a phenomenal job.”
Wilson also serves as the Navajo County criminal justice coordinator and has received recognition for her service from Community Bridges Inc. and the Navajo County Sheriff’s Office.
Wilson is running for the position currently occupied by Shirley S. Patterson. It is unknown at this time whether Patterson will be seeking another term.
The Independent reached out to Patterson by phone but did not hear back from her by press time.
The city of Show Low has a specified procedure for filling council vacancies that occur before a term of office expires.
Those interested in filling the vacated council seat should call the city clerk’s office at 928-532-4061 or 928-532-4060 for more information or to schedule an appointment to pick up a candidate packet.
The terms of councilors Mike Allsop, Brandt Clark and Brent Hatch will expire in December.
