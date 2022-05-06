SHOW LOW – The Show Low Elks Lodge announced the Roy and Charlotte Glover Scholarship opportunity on March 24 for current White Mountain-region high school seniors, current college, trade or vocational school students and students who graduated from a local high school in previous years.
Show Low Scholarship Committee Chairwoman Renée Higginbotham was happy to report that there was an abundance of applicants and the Elks awarded 23 scholarships from the Glover scholarship ranging from $1,000 to $2,500.
After the awards were decided for the Glover scholarships, the Elks added in the Show Low Elks Lodge Membership Scholarship and the Show Low Elks Lodge Past Exalted Rulers’ Association Scholarship to include more students.
The Glover scholarships were awarded to the following students showing the amount awarded, the high school they attended, the higher-education institution they have committed to attending and their course of study:
• Beau Williams, Show Low High School alumni — $2,000; Cochise College — Aviation
• Rose Geisler, Round Valley High School senior — $2,000; Arizona State University — Computer science/cybersecurity
• Monterey King, Snowflake High School alumni — $1,000; Eastern Arizona College — General Health
• Daniel Webb, Blue Ridge High School senior — $1,000; Arizona State University — Graphic design
• Claire Yorksmith, Blue Ridge High School senior — $1,000 Grand Canyon University — Biology/physician’s assistant
• Corinne Collins, Show Low High School alumni — $1,000; Chandler Gilbert Community College — Health science
• Cieneca Cooke, Show Low High School senior — $1,000 ; Art Institute of Chicago — Creative criting
• Katelynd Fabian, Show Low High School senior — $1,000 ; Grand Canyon University — Forensic sciences
• Sara Chevalier, Show Low High School senior — $1,000; Northland Pioneer College — Nursing
• Levannah Ayala, Show Low High School senior — $1,000 — Cottey College — English
• Claudia Layton, Show Low High School alumni — $1,000; Western Governors University – Master of Education/Learning and technology
• Kendra Ayer, Blue Ridge High School senior — $1,000; Grand Canyon University — Criminal justice
• Michael Baldwin, sequoia High School alumni — $1,000; Northland Pioneer College — Fire science
• Amanda Hostler, Show Low High School alumni — $1,000; Grand Canyon University — Public health
• Quinton Lawler, Blue Ridge High School senior — $1,000; Stanford University — Biology/pediatrician
• Serena Lopez, Blue Ridge High School senior — $1,000; Northland Pioneer College — Nursing
• Lucas Randall, Show Low High School senior — $1,000; Utah State University — Exercise science/physical therapy
• Andrew Rex, Blue Ridge High School alumni — $1,000; Blinn Community College — Business
• Carson Rex, Blue Ridge High School senior — $1,000; University of Arizona — Medicine
• Landon Rigg, Blue Ridge High School senior — $1,000; Brigham Young University — Political science
• Sloane Tipton, Show Low High School alumni — $1,000; Brigham Young University Hawaii — Business management/supply chain
• Aleisha Velasquez, Alchesay High School senior — $1,000; University of Arizona — Political science
• Sayra Morales, Blue Ridge High School senior — $1,000; University of Arizona — Undecided
Recipients of the Show Low Elks Lodge Membership Scholarship and the Show Low Elks Lodge Past Exalted Rulers’ Association Scholarship for 2022 are:
• Chloe Yorksmith, Blue Ridge High School senior — $750; Northern Arizona University — Health science
• Erynn Williams, Sequoia High School alumni — $750; North Central Texas College — Nursing
• Kathryn Shea Middleton, Show Low High School senior — $500; Cottey College — Wildlife biology/environmentalism
• Andrew Hoffmeyer, Blue Ridge High School senior — $500 (per Association Scholarship); Northern Arizona University — Exercise science
The Glover scholarship awards were made possible through a gift by the late Roy and Charlotte Glover, residents of Pinetop. She died in 2015, and he died in 2021. With no family members left, Roy settled on a number of organizations to leave gifts to in the form of either endowments or scholarships. The scholarship gifts in particular, were to be awarded by the organization in the spirit of contributing toward the success of the individuals chosen to receive them by the organization.
The Show Low Elks issues scholarships annually to local individuals, wishing all their recipients continued success in all of their endeavors.
The Show Low Elks Lodge is located at 805 E. Whipple St. in Show Low.
