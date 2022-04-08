SHOW LOW — Show Low City Council paid tribute to Show Low dispatchers at Tuesday’s meeting.

The proclamation declared April 10-17 Public Safety Telecommunicators Week.

In attendance to receive the honor were Show Low police Cmdr. Greg Westover, Show Low Communications Center Manager Catherine Salazar and the majority of the 911 staff.

Dispatchers are frontline public safety workers who answer emergency calls for police, fire and emergency medical services, assuring the appropriate assistance is quickly reached.

They gather vitally important information that can help first responders form an early understanding of what they will be facing upon arrival at an emergency scene.

They are also responsible for communicating lifesaving emergency procedures to citizens over the phone or by text.

“They see our police officers arrive and bring calm to the storm,” said Westover.

Dispatchers have the incredible capacity to listen to their fellow citizens’ calls for aid day after day without being overwhelmed during the incident.

The specialized role requires training and dedicated team members.

