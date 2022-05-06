Story Time
When: Mondays in May (May 2, 9, 16, 23)
Where: Show Low Public Library Event Room
Time: 10-10:30 a.m.
Ages: 0-5
Cost: Free
Drop in program (no sign up)
Join us as we read picture books, sing songs, a do fun activities. Story time focuses on concepts important to early literacy a helps build confidence in future readers. For more information call 928-532-4070
Lego Club
When: Tuesdays in May (May 3, 10, 17, 24, 31)
Where: Show Low Public Library Reading Room
Time: 4-5 p.m.
Ages: 5-13
Cost: Free
Drop in program (no sign up)
In Lego Club you will build your own creations that will stay on display in the library all week. For more information call 928-532-4070.
Early STEM
When: Tuesdays in May (May 3, 10, 17, 24, 31)
Where: Show Low Public Library Event Room
Time: 10-11 a.m.
Ages: 0-3
Cost: Free
Drop in program (no sign up)
Join us for Early STEM a program where we will have various interactive stations available each teaching core STEM concepts. Early STEM can help cement core learning concepts a prepares children for pre-school. For more information please call 928-532-4070.
Youth Chess Club
When: Saturday, May 7 and May 21
Where: Show Low Public Library Youth Center
Time: 12 – 2 p.m.
Ages: 8-18
Cost: Free
Drop in program (no sign up)
Beginner and experienced players welcome. All youth ages 8-18 interested in learning how to play or further develop chess skills are welcome to join in on the fun! For more information please call 928-532-4070.
Youth Homeschool Connection
When: Wednesday, May 4
Where: Show Low Public Library Event Room
Time: 11 a.m.- noon
Ages: 5-11
Cost: Free
Drop in program (no sign up)
Participants in this session of the Youth Homeschool Connection will learn about the lifecycle of a wildflower a the role that pollinators play. We will also make seed bombs. For more information call 928-532-4070.
Teen Homeschool Connection
When: Wednesday, May 18
Where: Show Low Public Library Event Room
Time: 11 a.m.- noon
Ages: 12-18
Cost: Free
Drop in program (no sign up)
Participants in this session of Teen Homeschool Connection will learn about the ecosystems that wildflowers are a part of. We will also make seed bombs. For more information call 928-532-4070.
Geekout!: Dungeons and Dragons
When: Friday, May 6 and Friday, May 27
Where: Show Low Public Library Event Room
Time: 1 — 3 p.m.
Ages: 8-18
Cost: Free
In this session of Geekout! we will be continuing our Dungeons and Dragons campaign. For more information call 928-532-4070.
Geekout!: Smash Brothers Tournament
When: Friday, May 13
Where: Show Low Public Library Youth Center
Time: 1 — 3 p.m.
Ages: 8-18
Cost: Free
Drop in program (no sign up)
In this session of Geekout! participants will compete in a Smash Brothers Ultimate tournament to see who is the ultimate gamer. Fore more information call 928-532-4070.
Geekout!: Advanced Lego
When: Friday, May 20
Where: Show Low Public Library Event Room
Time: 1p.m.-3p.m.
Ages: 8-18
Cost: Free
Drop in program (no sign up)
In this session of Geekout! we will build a large collaborative Lego project that will go on display in the library all month. For more information call 928-532-4070.
Hummingbird Feeder Take & Make
When: Friday, May 27
Where: Show Low Public Library Maker Space
Time: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Ages: ALL Ages
Cost: Free
Drop in program (no sign up)
Come down to the library a craft a hummingbird feeder to help our local pollinators. Kits will be available to make on site or to take home. For more information call 928-532-4070.
Adult programming
Geri-fit
When: Every Tuesday and Thursday in May
Where: Show Low Public Library Reading Room
Time: 10-10:45 a.m.
Ages: Older Adults
Cost: Free
Get fit with Geri-Fit! Join us at the library for a video-led, low-impact, chair-based strength training for older adults. The training exercises improve strength, balance, a energy to help strengthen the spine, hips and wrists. Bring water. We will provide the rest. For more information call 928-532-4070.
Healthy cooking class: Salad that will fill you up
When: May 16
Where: Show Low Public Library Youth Center
Time: 1 – 2 p.m.
Ages: 18+
Cost: Free
We are advancing literacy in Show Low in a fun a innovative way-with a fork a spoon. We will be demonstrating how to build a healthy lifestyle, starting in the kitchen. This year we will be offering live, in-person cooking demonstrations. Participants will cook and eat together in our joyful library space. This month, participants will learn how to make filling, satisfying salad. For more information call 928-532-4070.
May adult DIY: craft a hello honey wood door hanger
When: Tuesday, May 24
Where: Show Low Public Library Maker Space
Time: morning session 10 – 11:30 a.m., evening session 6:15-7:45 p.m.
Ages: 18+
Cost: Free
Take time for yourself a join us for a fun a easy craft program with a different project each month. We’ll supply the materials, you supply the creativity. In honor of pollinators, we will be crafting a wood door hanger featuring bees and honey. For more information call 928-532-4070.
From messy to immaculate: DIY HE safe laundry detergent
When: Tuesday, May 17
Where: Show Low Public Library Maker Space
Time: 4 – 5 p.m.
Ages: 18+
Cost: Free
With prices through the roof, who can afford top soap prices anymore? Let us help you save some fuss by making your own high-effificiency safe laundry detergent. For more information call 928-532-4070.
Drop in program (No registration)
Raising confident kids
When: May 23
Where: Show Low Public Library Event Room
Time: 10:30 – 11 a.m.
Ages: 18+
Cost: Free
Fill your parenting tool box with valuable tips a tricks. Raising Confident Kids is a series of simple, easy to learn a effective programs for parents/caretakers with young children. This program will focus on early literacy, purposeful play, a parent-child engagement demonstrated by library staff. Join us after Story time as we will cover techniques to introduce STEM concepts to your early reader. There will be a child-friendly science experiment and examples of questions and books that will help reinforce the lesson. For more information call 928-532-4070.
Drop in program (no registration)
Seed starting class at the library
When: Tuesday, May 3
Where: Show Low Public Library
Time: 10-11:30 a.m.
Ages: 18+
Cost: Free
Come in to the library to get a variety of seeds started using a seed starting Greenhouse Kit that you may take home with you. Members of the White Mountain Community Garden will be here to lead instruction. For more information call 928-532-4070.
Computer class: Windows 10 basics
When: Wednesday, May 4
Where: Show Low Public Library Computer Lab
Time: 9:30 a.m. – noon
Ages: 18+
Cost: Free
Learn about the features of Windows 10, how to use various programs with multiple windows, basic file and printing functions. Requires basic computer skills such as opening windows and using a mouse.
Computer class: ipads and iphones
When: Wednesday, May 11
Where: Show Low Public Library Computer Lab
Time: 9:30 a.m. – noon
Ages: 18+
Cost: Free
Learn about how to use your iPhone or iPad, including how to navigate through settings, install and delete apps, backup your device and even how to set up a split screen on your tablet. Not for Android phones or tablets.
Make mom a handcrafted Mother’s Day card
When: Through May 6
Where: Show Low Public Library Maker Space
Time: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Ages: All ages
Cost: Free
Come in to the library Maker Space to make mom a special handcrafted card to make this occasion extra special.
Drop in program. Registration is not required.
