Sparkie Lujan sitting with the remains of Edward McCoy. She will be holding a small ceremony at her home in Timberline RV park on Saturday. Afterwards, his remains will be delivered to National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona in Phoenix.
A Show Low local is doing her best to honor an American hero, whose remains were left forgotten for nearly a decade.
Sparkie Lujan lives and works at Timberline RV and Manufactured Home Park. She recently purchased a house that had been sitting untouched for several years. This process as nothing new to Lujan, who had refurbished and rented homes for low income families in Montana. After she hired a family to begin the cleaning process, she was faced with a unique and unfamiliar predicament.
“I received a phone call from the cleaners,” she said. “They said, ‘We found something and we really don’t know what to do with it.’ I ran over from the office, and the cleaners pointed to a small red box. After I saw what it was, I understood their shock.”
The box housed the cremated remains of a man named Edward McCoy.
Lujan posted about the situation on a popular Facebook page named “Neighbors Helping Neighbors in the White Mountains.” Heather Sharp, a frequenter on the page with a background in law enforcement, found that McCoy was an African-American World War II veteran, who’s family had all passed away or disappeared from public record. Recent records mention McCoy’s father, wife, son, two brothers and five sisters, all of which are deceased, with the only possible exception of one of his sisters.
“I felt like he didn’t have anyone,” Lujan said. “But he had me, and I was going to do everything in my power to help him.” In the coming days, Lujan would discover more about McCoy’s military background and history, and decided that this man needed to be commemorated in some way. Initially, she wanted to bury him in her yard and plant a tree where he was laid to rest. She said, “I was looking into the legality of it when I had an epiphany and thought, ‘What about a proper military burial, amongst his brothers and sisters who also served?’”
Lujan will be driving to Phoenix and deliver his remains to National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona in Phoenix, where he will be given a proper military burial and a plaque to signify his place at the memorial. Lujan says she’s developed a deep bond with McCoy. She speaks openly about how she’s taken him for car rides (with a seatbelt on him, of course) and wondered if he was familiar with the city in the way that it exists now. “I’m sure he lived an extraordinary life, but I wonder how he spent his later years. I wonder how he passed, and how he was forgotten about in a manufactured home at the park,” she said.
“I really don’t know why I wanted to do this,” said Lujan. “I was drawn to the house the second I saw it, and I bought it without thinking. Then, I became attached to this man and what he did. That’s really all there is to it. I believe that every veteran deserves dignity and honor. I’m blessed to be the one who helped him get there.”
Lujan will be having a small ceremony for World War II veteran Edward McCoy on Saturday. The services will be held at 2800 S. White Mountain Road at Timberline park in Show Low. This ceremony will be open to the public. Lujan says, “I want as many people as possible to commemorate this man for what he did for us. It’s not often that we have a chance to remember someone in this way. It’s special, and Mr. McCoy deserves it, and I believe we all owe him our respect and our thanks.”
Jacob Hernandez covers general news with an emphasis on Show Low business, events, and government. For comments and questions, contact him at jhernandez@wmicentral.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.