A local organization is determined to turn community involvement and engagement into a neater, cleaner, and more cultural space for the people of Show Low.
Show Low Main Street is a “non-profit economic development organization active in revitalization activities that encourage investment, strengthen the business community, preserve the historic features and improve the overall appearance of downtown Show Low.” This quote, taken from the SLMS website, seems to talk a big game, but factually is quite the understatement.
SLMS has been quietly beautifying downtown Show Low for over fourteen years, and the results of their efforts can be seen all over the city, if locals and visitors know where to look. Those familiar with the southwest corner of Deuce of Clubs and White Mountain Road will no doubt know the elk statue and monument sign that sits there. If not that, most would be able to recognize “The Gateway to Downtown,” a large wall on Ninth Street and the Deuce that reads “Show Low, Named by the Turn of a Card.” Both of these recognizable landmarks were funded in part by the efforts of Denise Stow and Rob Turnwall, event organizer and president of the SLMS Board, respectively, in collaboration with the city of Show Low.
“You know the card players statue? We did that, with help from the city. The trash cans and street lights going down the Deuce, we helped put those up as well,” said Stow. “Events like this help us get the funds we need to complete these projects, projects that the community will see and be inspired by.” The event she’s speaking about is Show Low Farmer’s Market and Art Walk, which runs from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday through Sept. 24 on Cooley Road between Ninth and 11th streets. SLMS, with the city’s support and the help of over 70 local businesses, have been running the Farmer’s Market for 10 years, which has become a staple in the weekend routine of many on the Mountain. “Since we opened up on May 14, it’s been packed. We booked every vendor spot through to the end of the season. Everyone seems to be enjoying themselves, and seeing all the people enjoying themselves, supporting their community, it’s the best part of all of this.”
Turnwall, president of the SLMS Board, shared similar sentiments. “I was a vendor here for three years. I had a volunteer booth with White Mountain Tees, and all those funds went directly to the White Mountain S.A.F.E. House. Even if people that didn’t buy anything, they heard about the cause, and awareness is just as important.”
After voluntarily shutting the market down in 2020 due to “concerns for public safety and health” and having a slower season in 2021, both Turnwall and Stow are excited for the uptick they’ve noticed this year. Stow mentioned, “It’s wonderful knowing the city has us covered, the community and the city council. We take our success and find ways to make our city beautiful, and it’s fun every time.”
Those interested in aiding SLMS in maintaining and improving the beauty of Show Low can visit showlowmainstreet.org to learn how to dontate and participate in upcoming events.
