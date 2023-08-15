SLPD Log

One week after his arrest, a Show Low man was indicted by a Navajo County Grand Jury on two counts of luring a minor for sexual exploitation.

Shortly before 4 p.m. on Aug. 1, Show Low police arrested Adam Taylor, 33, of Show Low, during a traffic stop that occurred at the intersection of West McNeil Road and North Fox Run.

