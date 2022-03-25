The city of Show Low is installing an electric vehicle charging station at City Hall.
Located in the parking lot of City Hall on Ninth Street, the new Show Low station features four ultra-fast chargers, including two that offer 350kW, the fastest charging speed available today, enabling capable electric vehicles to charge in as little as 20 minutes.
“These ultra-fast EV chargers are a unique resource and positive development we’re proud to offer in the city of Show Low to bring new visitors and residents to the area,” Mayor John Leech Jr. said in a news release. “More people moving to Show Low and visitors enjoying our community will strengthen the small businesses and entrepreneurs that have long been a part of our city. They will also have a dynamic impact on new business growth in Show Low and the White Mountains.”
Through a partnership between the city of Show Low and Arizona Public Service Co., the new chargers will continue to elevate the area as an energetic commercial and tourism hub. The city of Show Low was selected by APS, the state’s largest and longest-serving utility, as a participating location in the fast-charging phase of its Take Charge AZ program, an initiative focused on expanding EV chargers in popular travel corridors throughout APS’ service territory. As part of the program, APS covers the cost of equipment, installation and maintenance.
“Travelers come to the White Mountains to enjoy a beautiful environment worth preserving and protecting,” said Monica Whiting, APS vice president of Customer Experience and Communications. “We’re excited to partner with the city of Show Low on this effort to expand EV charging stations along our state’s travel corridors. Programs like Take Charge AZ provide customers convenience and help us drive forward our commitment to powering homes and businesses with 100% clean, carbon-free energy by 2050.”
APS is working with Electrify Commercial, a business unit of Electrify America, the nation’s largest fast charging network, to expand access to ultra-fast charging stations and build range confidence for EV drivers planning longer road trips. In addition to the newly opened Show Low fast charging station, more drivers will be able charge up their EVs with additional charging stations opening in the communities of Payson, Globe, Prescott and Sedona by the end of the year.
“We are thrilled to support the electrification goals of Arizona Public Service and the city of Show Low with the expertise we have acquired establishing the largest open ultra-fast charging network in the U.S.,” said Aaron Young, Electrify America manager of Commercial Networks.
“This collaboration with APS to bring ultra-fast charging to the city of Show Low is a step forward to a more sustainable future and to meeting EV drivers’ needs.”
Drivers charging at the Show Low location can pay by credit or debit card or by using the Electrify America mobile app, which allows a driver to access location details, initiate a battery charge and remotely check the progress of a charging session for a seamless experience from start to finish.
