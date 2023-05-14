Show Low Police Department activity log for May 1-7. The offenses are listed in the order they appear on the log.
May 1
Before 10:12 p.m., officers were called to the 1000 block of Fairway Drive in Show Low for a report of a runaway juvenile.
Police say an unidentified 15-year old from Show Low left her home “without permission and refused to return home,” violating her probation agreement in the process.
After the suspect’s mother reported her as a runaway, police said the suspect “eventually returned home, but charges were requested,” so the youth was cited for the incident.
May 2
Just before noon, a police K-9’s positive alert led to a drug search for a vehicle stopped on highway 60 at 40th Street.
While initially stopped for speeding, Brandon Huston, 49, and Edward Warner, 50, both visiting from Phoenix, would be arrested for possession of drugs and drug-related paraphernalia.
Police claim methamphetamine was found near the location where the passenger, Warner, was seated, leading to the search.
During the initial investigation, SLPD realized Huston, the driver, had two warrants out for his arrest through Holbrook and Winslow Justice Courts.
Around 3:30 p.m., a bus driver called police about three individuals, Naron Antonio, 34, from Whiteriver, Kyle Goklish, 32, also from Whiteriver, and Trevor Mutte, from Chinle.
Police were told the trio were seen drinking alcohol at a bus stop near Walmart, 5401 S. White Mountain Road, and when they were questioned, they admitted to doing so.
All three individuals were cited for drinking in public and were released.
Just over eight hours later while “in the area on a separate matter,” officers found Antonio and Mutte at the same bus stop “chugging” alcohol. Antonio was, once again, cited for consuming and released.
During his second meeting with police, Mutte was found to have two warrants for his arrest out of Winslow Justice Court. He was (for a second time) cited for public-drinking and booked for the warrants.
May 3
Kelly Buckner, 32, from Show Low, was arrested at CVS Pharmacy, 60 E. Deuce of Clubs, for the alleged assault of her boyfriend and for disorderly conduct.
Initially, officers said they were called to CVS because the suspect was “yelling for help,” but before they arrived, she left the store and would not speak with them.
Police noted she also had “dried blood on her hands” and stated the victim “had fresh scratches on his arms,” though neither party would state why they were arguing.
May 4
At 5:14 a.m., Andres Becerra, 36, of Phoenix, was seen weaving his vehicle in and out of his lane at US 60 near Whipple Road.
Police say the suspect appeared to have used marijuana before driving and Becerra allegedly admitted to using marijuana “approximately one hour prior.”
Becerra submitted to breath, blood and field sobriety tests and was booked for DUI and DUI involving drugs. Additional charges may be added pending lab results on the blood test.
McKenna Wallen, 22, of Show Low, reportedly “transported several juveniles to (a) home for a confrontation” at 641 S. Angela Pl. before 4:18 p.m.
SLPD notes the juveniles assaulted someone at the home, but the victim would not say who they were or what the confrontation pertained to.
Wallen was identified by police, who also gave no additional information but “admitted to transporting” the youths to the home before the assault, leading to charges of disorderly conduct and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.
While shopping at Walmart, 5401 S. White Mountain Road, Cheresse Delgado, 37, from Safford, was observed at the self-checkout register scanning some, but not all, of the items.
When approached by employees, she became “irate and (began) yelling at the staff”, possibly upset she wouldn’t be leaving the store with the nearly $170 in merchandise police say she was attempting to steal.
She was arrested for disorderly conduct and shoplifting.
May 5
Just after 7 p.m., Wesley Adams, 18, from Eagar, was seen failing to stop at a stop sign at US 60 and Owens Street.
When stopped by officers, the suspect showed signs of intoxication and was noted to be driving with five children in the vehicle, all under 11 years old, according to SLPD.
Adams was taken into custody for aggravated DUI involving a passenger under 15 years of age with official charges pending the results of an obtained blood test.
At 8:16 p.m., officers stopped Nicholas Ellithorp, 30, from Lakeside, at the intersection of state route 260 and Show Low Lake Road for “several” traffic violations.
During the traffic stop, SLPD noted the suspect was driving on a revoked license and found drug paraphernalia “consistent with fentanyl use in plain view.”
After the suspect provided poor results on FSTs, he was arrested for aggravated DUI, an elevated charge due to his revoked driving credentials, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Police also added possession of narcotics to Ellithorp’s charges after narcotics were found in the vehicle during his arrest.
Before 1:30 p.m., Tanner Hartigan, 30, also from Lakeside, was seen speeding on SR 260 and admitted to drinking alcohol when he was stopped on the highway at Wild Game Trail.
The suspect provided breath alcohol concentration results of .095 and 0.86 and was arrested for DUI and DUI with a BrAC of .08 or more.
May 6
At 9:19 a.m., Jason Kay, 54, residing in Linden, was seen swerving in the roadway and was stopped by officers near SR 260 and Woolford Road.
Officers conducted FSTs, yielding poor performances and BrAC results of .110 and .111. Kay was taken into custody on suspicion of DUI and DUI with BrAC of .09 or more.
Just before 3 p.m., police were summoned on a call of a couple arguing “about the victim’s pregnancy” at a residence located at 648 S. 29th Dr. in Show Low.
After a brief investigation, Derek Coburn, 24, from that same community, was arrested for assault, disorderly conduct, threatening and intimidation and criminal damage.
Coburn allegedly yelled at his girlfriend, pulled out her hair and “smashed her with his body.” Police also noted the victim’s legs were bleeding.
Both the victim and witnessing neighbors attested to hearing the suspect threaten to break the victim’s arm and kill her. Coburn allegedly smashed a microwave window after the victim escaped the residence through a window.
Trevor Catanese, 20, visiting from Lake Havasu, performed poorly on FSTs after being stopped for swerving while driving at 8:55 p.m. near SR 260 and Woolford Road.
The suspect was arrested on suspicion of DUI and drinking alcohol before the age of 21 and driving a vehicle.
May 7
At 12:52 a.m., Daniel Morris was arrested at One Eyed Jacks, 4481 S. White Mountain Road, for aggravated harassment and failing to comply with a court order.
Police say an unidentified victim has an order of protection preventing Morris contacting her in any way, but that didn’t stop him from sending her 10 separate messages on Facebook in the 24 hours prior to his arrest.
Police allege Morris followed the suspect to the bar, attempted to message her on Facebook before entering the bar, and then “sat three stools down from her.”
Vinzon Manning, 22, from Show Low, was stopped for a cracked windshield at 1:07 p.m. on US 60 at 27th Place and “admitted to possessing fentanyl paraphernalia.”
Manning told police the paraphernalia found in the vehicle stemmed from using the drug “once in the past” but provided poor performance on sobriety tests conducted at the scene.
Manning was arrested on suspicion of DUI, DUI involving drugs, and possessing drug paraphernalia, with specific charges pending the results of a blood test.
