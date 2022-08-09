FSL Food Pantry

From left, Mary, Marsha Grombly and Kevin Kremhelmer at White Mountain Villas, an assisted living senior citizen community. WMV is currently accepting any public donations to feed the seniors who live there.

 Jacob Hernandez/Independent

Marsha Grombly of White Mountain Villas is asking the community to come together and help feed senior citizens who are struggling to keep their refrigerators and pantries full.

Grombly is the property manager at WMV, an affordable-living apartment complex for seniors in Show Low.

