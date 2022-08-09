Marsha Grombly of White Mountain Villas is asking the community to come together and help feed senior citizens who are struggling to keep their refrigerators and pantries full.
Grombly is the property manager at WMV, an affordable-living apartment complex for seniors in Show Low.
The property is owned an operated by the Foundation for Senior Living.
FSL reached out to the White Mountain Independent via a press release to call on “public kindness to collect enough food to lessen the burden of food insecurity for families and residents in need in Show Low.”
In the release, Grombly said, “We’ve seen an increase in the number of residents facing hunger with few options available to them to combat the problem. The residents we see at the food pantry are getting an average SNAP benefit of $16 a month,” she said regarding the government-sponsored Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, “and local grocery stores are frequently under stocked.”
Grombly met with a WMI reporter to elaborate.
“I’ve been here a little over a year,” she said. “Before then, our pantry was closed down for two years because of the pandemic. That meant that a lot of our residents had basically nothing for those two years. Now that we’re open again and ready to help the seniors here, we’re finding it hard to keep our necks above water.”
White Mountain Villas and many other donation-reliant senior homes have not recovered from the pandemic’s food shortages.
The food pantry at WMV initially served about two to three residents a month just before the pandemic in early 2020.
Now they are attempting to provide food for over 15 residents, not including other senior citizens who don’t live at WMV but still rely on the pantry.
“Store shortages being what they are, it’s hard to find the foods that these people need to live,” Grombly said. “Some of our residents receive less than $70 a month for their food budget. This almost always means that there will be more month at the end of their money.”
Grombly doesn’t limit what the residents are allowed to take from the pantry. “They’re all very frugal with what we have and what they need to leave for the next person. We’d like to get to a point where anyone can come in and get exactly what they need to survive without having to worry about what the consequences of that may be.”
A resident at the complex, Mary, said, “So many people here worry about where their next meal will come from.”
Mary, who did not provide her last name, volunteers at the food pantry, rotating and stocking what few donations the staff manages to pull in each week. Several local business, such as Eco Peach Cleaning, have sponsored luncheons for WMV’s residents to help the pantry.
FSL used to provide dairy and meats for the seniors there but are now limited to canned and dry goods. Mary said, “We’re very grateful for what we’ve been able to manage so far, but we’re definitely hoping to do better moving forward. Local donations will be a big help for that.”
Kevin Kremhelmer is a disabled veteran who now lives at WMV. He stopped in to retrieve a few canned goods and toiletries during the interview and said, “The kindness of man makes the world go round. People coming together to help these folks, folks like me, it’s an absolute blessing.”
Grombly added, “We have the storage space for anything the community is willing to give. We need to make sure these people are taken care of. We need to step up.
“If not us, then who?”
White Mountain Villas is at 250 E. Owens St. in Show Low and is open from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday.
The staff is hoping to collect any donations of fresh fruit, vegetables, dairy and proteins in addition to any basic pantry staples the public can provide.
Jacob Hernandez covers general news with an emphasis on Show Low business, events, and government. For comments and questions, contact him at jhernandez@wmicentral.com.
