SHOW LOW — A spokesperson for grass-roots organization Citizens for the White Mountains has several complaints against the Show Low Unified School District and represents three teachers who feel intimidated by the administration.
Janell Sterner of the CWM spoke with the White Mountain Independent on Saturday, joined by the teachers, to express their concerns regarding financial and other issues with SLUSD’s business office affairs.
The teachers wished to be anonymous, which is why they sought out a Sterner to represent them.
In a phone interview Sterner said,” I want to represent these teachers because they feel they don’t have a voice and if they speak out will be intimidated by SLUSD administration.”
Among the issues raised were financial concerns stemming from former SLUSD Business Manager Greg Shubert.
In 2019, The Arizona Auditor General (AAG) drafted a letter dated Jan. 31, 2019, stating that in September 2017 the SLUSD had not complied with the uniform system of financial records (USFR).
The district did not reconcile its cash balances to the county school superintendent’s office and county treasurer records in a timely manner and did not report accurate and complete financial information on its 2018 annual financial report submitted to the Arizona Department of Education (ADE).
According to the AAG, the district did cooperate and gave assistance throughout the review.
One of the three teachers said, “This is the reason the budget cuts are happening, and the district is having trouble. We want answers. We try to get answers from the SLUSD, and nothing is done. Now they are cutting services that our kids need.”
In a separate communication to SLUSD, Jill Stoddard, a concerned parent who is not affiliated with CWM, sent an 18-question email to SLUSD Superintendent Shad Housley and others outlining her concerns. The email brought up many issues stemming from financial questions relating to Shubert and the present administration.
The 18-question email was sent to the Independent by Housley.
Housley wrote in an email to the Independent that Shubert’s contract was non-renewed on April 28, 2020, and has not been employed there since June 30, 2020.
Stoddard also posted several complaints on Facebook and replied to the Independent in a Facebook message. She referred the newspaper to an anonymous teacher who validated numerous complaints.
Other teacher concerns were intimidation and that SLUSD administration creates a systematic approach of making them feel undervalued and replaceable.
Housley told the Independent on Friday in a phone conversation, “I don’t want our employees feeling like they are being intimidated, and I have an open-door policy.”
At the March 10 SLUSD board meeting, Julie Clark, a concerned parent, expressed concern during the call to public portion.
Clark stated, “Something is wrong at the district. There is a mass exodus at the schools. What is the board doing?”
The Independent asked about formal grievances filed to date with the district, and Housley said “there was no formal grievances filed. At Show Low Unified School District, we value our employees and there is process in place to assist those who feel they have been mistreated.”
For the 2021-22 school year, 25 SLUSD teachers have resigned so far, and 24 other resignations occurred during 2020-21, according to Housley.
The school board will meet at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the Show Low city building, and Sterner, SLUSD teachers and Stoddard say they plan to speak at the call the public session. Each call to the public comment is limited to three minutes and the board cannot comment to those issues but can add them to a future agenda and ask staff to look into them.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.