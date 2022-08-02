The Show Low Lions Club is inviting the public to participate in the 7th Rimfire Challenge Shooting Association State Shoot the Deuce event on Saturday at Second Knoll Shooting Range in Show Low.
Shoot the Deuce is sponsored by the RCSA, and is used primarily to educate children about firearms. Described as a “sanctioned competition and competitive family shoot,” the event will gather families and their children and have them compete for various prizes in pistol and rifle shooting competitions. While no specific age requirement is mentioned, all juniors and youths must have adult supervision to compete.
Attendees will participate on five different stages, shooting only .22 caliber rounds from either a rifle or a handgun. Participants will compete in timed challenges for differently sized targets. Winners will be welcomed over to a “shooters table” with different prizes up for grabs depending on how well they place throughout the day. These prizes range from gift cards that were donated by local restaurants to shooting packages donated by large gun retailers such as TandemKross and Vortex Optics. These packages will include a variety of bags, caps, t-shirts and laser sights, among other novelty items for all the firearm enthusiasts who attend.
Phyllis Clark, an organizer for the event, said, “Even if you’re not a shooter, you should come out and watch the event. Seeing some of these guys shoot at the speeds they do, it’s just incredible. Even though it’s all a teaching event for the kids, there’s something here for the adults to enjoy too.”
The event will start at 8 a.m. Saturday morning. Those looking to participate can register that day at 7 a.m., or submit an application online at pdeeclark@gmail.com. Further information can be given by Clark at 602-999-6864. She’s looking forward to seeing you there.
The Lions Club is a non-profit organization that supports causes related to vision and hearing assistance, among youth and community programs. Locally, they support Camp Tatiyee’s different youth programs and provide scholarships to qualifying high school graduates on the Mountain.
Jacob Hernandez covers general news with an emphasis on Show Low business, events, and government. For comments and questions, contact him at jhernandez@wmicentral.com.
