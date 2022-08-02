Shoot the Deuce
Submitted

The Show Low Lions Club is inviting the public to participate in the 7th Rimfire Challenge Shooting Association State Shoot the Deuce event on Saturday at Second Knoll Shooting Range in Show Low.

Shoot the Deuce is sponsored by the RCSA, and is used primarily to educate children about firearms. Described as a “sanctioned competition and competitive family shoot,” the event will gather families and their children and have them compete for various prizes in pistol and rifle shooting competitions. While no specific age requirement is mentioned, all juniors and youths must have adult supervision to compete.

