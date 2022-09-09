Jim and Connie Zawacki are inviting the public to visit a 9/11 Patriot Day Memorial entitled “Honoring Our Heroes” that will be on display during the weekend leading up to the 21st anniversary of one of the most horrific events in American history.
Between 1 and 6 p.m. from Friday through Sunday a series of memorial boards, front page headlines and an accompanying PowerPoint presentation will be on display at the Show Low Elks Lodge bingo hall.
The Zawackis first organized the memorial 14 years ago in Silver City, New Mexico. In 2017, they relocated to the White Mountains and have been setting up their memorial at the Elks Lodge since 2019.
The memorial boards used for the display have a combined 3,355 names on them. These are the names of every victim from the 9/11 attacks, including names on display at the World Trade Center, the Pentagon, Shanksville, Pennsylvania, and aboard Flight 93.
The front-page headline boards display various newspaper articles from the day of the event, showing what the boards refer to as “Horrors of that Day.” Lastly, a 12-minute PowerPoint loop depicting over 200 pictures of the sites that were affected by the attacks will be available.
Despite the display being available for a few days before the 9/11 anniversary for the past three years, Jim mentions that the attendance for their memorial has been very poor. He said, “We normally will see crowds of about 100 people, but there are more than 10,000 people in Show Low alone. We’re afraid that as years go on, people are becoming complacent and forgetting what happened that day and we just can’t allow that to happen.”
Connie did extensive research to make sure they paid proper tribute to anyone who was killed in the 9/11 attacks. She designed all the reader boards that are used in the display, which include one dedicated to each site that was hit, one for first responders and new board that includes the military personnel who died during the withdrawal of U.S. troops from Afghanistan.
“We can’t let the memory of all these people die,” she said. “New generations are coming up in this country without the faintest idea of what happened and who it affected, and we’re determined to not let that happen.”
The effects from the 9/11 attacks are still felt to this day. New agencies were formed to combat terrorism. Air travel was completely revamped to allow for safer flights. To this day, new claims are still being filed by rescue and recovery workers for health issues that developed during the cleanup. The event initiated the creation of the Department of Homeland Security and marked a major increase in the government surveillance of phone and internet traffic. The terrorist attacks directly lead to the War on Terror, which stands as the longest war in American history and claimed the lives of over 900,000 people.
The Zawackis’ memorial is a small reminder of the lasting pain, loss and grief felt all over the world in the wake of 9/11.
“It hurts for us to think about,” Jim said, “but it’s important that we remember. The names on these boards deserve to be preserved, and I’m grateful that we can help with that even in a small way.”
Jacob Hernandez covers general news with an emphasis on Show Low business, events, and government. For comments and questions, contact him at jhernandez @wmicentral.com
