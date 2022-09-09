Jim and Connie Zawacki

Jim and Connie Zawacki’s Sept. 8, 2020, iteration of “Honoring Our Heroes” 9/11 Patriot Day Memorial featured various displays of patriotism.

Jim and Connie Zawacki are inviting the public to visit a 9/11 Patriot Day Memorial entitled “Honoring Our Heroes” that will be on display during the weekend leading up to the 21st anniversary of one of the most horrific events in American history.

Between 1 and 6 p.m. from Friday through Sunday a series of memorial boards, front page headlines and an accompanying PowerPoint presentation will be on display at the Show Low Elks Lodge bingo hall.

