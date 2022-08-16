Debi Barrera, left, and Helen Rasho, both from Accord Hospice, present a certificate of appreciation and a gift certificate to Deena Pace of the Humane Society of the White Mountains on Wednesday at the hospice.
Courtesy of Tim McGoldrick
Kevin Ehlers accepts a certificate of appreciaton on behalf of Camp Tatiyee from Accord Hospice Executive Director Helen Rasho Friday at Camp Tatiyee in Lakeside.
Hospice care can be one of the most difficult fields to work in. Because of this, in recognition of nine years of service to the White Mountains, Accord Hospice in Show Low is acknowledging and appreciating its in-house staff and nine of its nonprofit community partners.
Helen Rasho and Debi Barrera are the executive and clinical directors, respectively, at Accord. They gathered all of their employees on Wednesday for a meeting intended to extend their appreciation to their staff who work tirelessly to provide end-of-life care to those who are experiencing one of the most difficult times any family will go through.
Rasho and Barrera gifted each employee two separate gift cards for a movie night and a dinner, both paid for by Accord.
“We know that you all do so much for the families that we support,” Rasho told the Accord staff, “so we want to do something for you. This is a date night on us, to show how you all how much we appreciate and value you.”
Additionally, two gift certificates were provided to the Humane Society of the White Mountains and Camp Tatiyee, to thank them for the work they do for the community. Deena Pace from HSWM was in attendance to accept their gift certificate and bag of goodies. Pace addressed the staff at Accord, saying, “Like your jobs, it can be overwhelming at times. It’s sad, it’s happy and then it’s overwhelming again.”
While a representative from Camp Tatiyee was unable to attend on the same day of, Kevin Ehlers accepted the gift certificate just a few days later at the camp.
Both Rasho and Barrera spoke to the White Mountain Independent about the difficulty of working in hospice care and the importance of recognizing those in the community who provide services and programs that make life in the White Mountains as vibrant and cultured as it is. They both work with a vast team of nurses, aides, social workers, chaplains and volunteers who all come together to provide the best hospice care they can for the mountain.
Rasho said, “It’s a very difficult mindset to put yourself in. We try not to have a negative perception of death, but at the end of the day it’s still loss. There’s never a time when you’re working in this field without emotion.”
It’s because of the toll that working in hospice can take that made them decide to thank their stuff in such a substantial way. Barrera said, “It’s a joy and an honor to help our patients in the way that we do. The job is hard, but it can also be very rewarding. You can’t describe what it’s like to see a family making peace with a situation and knowing that your professionalism and kindness helped them get there.”
The same ideology was stretched to include the community partners that Accord will be patronizing in the coming weeks.
“Each of these nonprofits provide a unique and vital service to our community. It’s organizations like these that make the White Mountains such an amazing place to live,” said Rasho.
Accord will be paying for different advertisements to highlight special events that all the community partners will be holding over the next few weeks. Accord will also be highlighting each partner on its social media, trying to spread the word about what the organization is doing and how it’s improving life on the Mountain.
“There’s a strong connection with what we do and what our partners do,” said Rasho. “There are too few people in the world going out of their way to try and make someone else’s day better. It’s good to work with people who care, and it’s important to let those people know you care about them too.”
Jacob Hernandez covers general news with an emphasis on Show Low business, events, and government. For comments and questions, contact him atjhernandez@wmicentral.com.
