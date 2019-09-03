SHOW LOW – The Ross and Georgia Adams Family Trust have donated a historic log cabin to the city of Show Low to be preserved and moved to the grounds of city hall, near the historic jail.
Constructed by the Penrod family in the early 1900’s, the cabin was inherited and inhabited by the Adams family since 1939.
The cabin is considered “a good example of the early cabins that the original settlers lived in when they moved to the area,” according to the descriptions provided by Show Low city staff. Like the Penrod family, the Adams family traces back several generations to the settlement era in the White Mountains.
The concept of donating the cabin to the City of Show Low became a reality after City Attorney Morgan Brown was approached by representatives of the Ross and Georgia Adams Family Trust. With the cabin, the family plans to donate early tools, furniture and a wagon from the era.
The cabin sits at 481 N. 16th Place and will soon, albeit carefully, be relocated to city hall property of 180 N. 9th Street in Show Low. The cabin will be adjacent to the historic Show Low city jail which was relocated to the property in June 2018.
Now referred to as the “Show Low Historic Adams Log Cabin,” it measures 22.5 foot wide by 27 feet deep cabin. It also includes a 10 foot by 6 foot covered front porch, which will be relocated with the main structure.
Although the total distance required to move the cabin is only 3,800 feet (less than one mile). Moving the structure safely without damaging it is a demanding task. In addition, the company has to be licensed and certified in this type of work. August 22 was the deadline for requests for proposals (RFPs) from companies who bid on the job to relocate the cabin. Once the bids have been reviewed and a firm selected, the project can move forward.
Throughout the years, the Adams family has owned several businesses in the area including the Downtown 9 Motel, Ross’s Cafe and the West End Gas Station, according to city records. They also have descendants of the early settled family still living in Show Low and the White Mountains.
The historical cabin donation is technically an agreement between the family’s trust to sell the property to the city of Show Low for an amount of $1. The agreement was finalized with a unanimous vote by council members during the August 19 council meeting.
“This is a great contribution to our city and we thank the Adams family for making this significant enhancement to our community,” said Show Low Mayor Daryl Seymore following the vote to approve the agreement. Councilmen Rennie Crittenden and Gene Kelley echoed the mayor’s sentiments adding, “We assure the family that the city will do everything to honor, preserve and protect this piece of living history.”
