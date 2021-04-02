SHOW LOW — The Arizona Department of Transportation wants you. More specifically, they want your opinion on major roadwork projects that will impact US 60/Deuce of Clubs and State Route 260/White Mountain Road.
Construction on two pavement preservation projects are scheduled to begin as early as this May and last through April 2022.
The roadways are considered major corridors in Show Low and are gateways to surrounding areas including Heber-Overgaard, Pinetop-Lakeside, Snowflake-Taylor, Vernon, White Mountain Lakes, Hon-Dah and Whiteriver.
ADOT is asking the public to participate in a live, call-in/online pre-construction public information meeting to learn more about the projects.
The live calls will be held on two different days and times in order to give more people the opportunity to participate.
Members of the public including residents and visitors of the White Mountains (and the state of Arizona) are encouraged to share comments and ask questions on either call. The same information will be presented at both meetings.
April 21, 2021 call/meeting
The first call is April 21 at 6 — 7 p.m. Join online through azdot.gov/Show Low and enter Meeting Number Access Code: 187 196 8748 with Password: ADOT2021.
Join by calling in to 1-408-418-9388 and enter Meeting Number Access Code 187 196 8748.
April 22, 2021 call/meeting
The second call is April 22 at noon — 1 p.m. Join online through azdot.gov/Show Low and enter Meeting Number Access Code: 187 614 8661 with Password: ADOT2021.
Or, join by calling in to 1-408-418-9388 and enter Meeting Number Access Code 187 614 8661.
Unable to attend?
Comments and questions can also be submitted on the project webpage, via phone or mail.
If you cannot participate in the April 21 or April 22 call, ADOT invites you view one of the the recorded calls/meetings through the website azdot.gov/Show Low. (This is the project webpage.)
Questions or comments about the recorded call/meeting can be submitted by visiting azdot.gov/Contact. Then select “Projects” from the drop down menu.
Interested parties may also call the ADOT Bilingual Project Information Line at 1-855-712-8530.
Lastly, comments and questions will also be accepted via regular mail by writing to ADOT Community Relations, 1655 West Jackson Street, MD 126F, Phoenix, AZ 85007.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.