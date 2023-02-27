Alchesay beat Show Low 52-35 at Arizona Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Phoenix on Saturday in a to win its second straight 3A girls basketball state championship.
Senior Jenieth Sanchez scored a game-high 18 points to lead the Falcons (24-11) to victory in a game featuring a pair of girls basketball teams from the White Mountains playing for the title for the first time since St. Johns beat Alchesay in the 1992 2A final. Jazlyn Nosie added 10 points for Alchesay, the #8 seed.
Show Low, the #6 seed, finished 24-10 and reached the title game for the first time in program history after winning its first region championship in 37 years. First-year head coach Christie Francis hopes this season is just the start of a transformation of the Cougars into a state power.
And they got a first-hand look at the very definition of a state power on Saturday.
On Saturday, Alchesay firmly established itself as the premier 3A girls basketball program in Arizona by winning its third title in its last four seasons on the court under head coach Rick Sanchez. The Falcons won the 2A state crown in 2019 and did it again last season after the school canceled all athletics during the 2020-21 school year during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Alex Swanson led the Cougars with 11 points.
See Friday’s 260 Connection for more coverage of the championship game and visit wmicentral.com for photos from the game.
